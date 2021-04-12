AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2021

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

March YTD - March Beginning

Inventory 2021 2020 %Chg 2021 2020 %Chg Mar 2021 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 22,764 11,585 96.5 43,726 26,619 64.3 63,645 40 < 100 HP 6,365 4,019 58.4 14,422 10,625 35.7 24,694 100+ HP 1,861 1,138 63.5 4,407 3,089 42.7 6,794 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 30,990 16,742 85.1 62,555 40,333 55.1 95,133 4WD Farm Tractors 203 198 2.5 600 544 10.3 516 Total Farm Tractors 31,193 16,940 84.1 63,155 40,877 54.5 95,649 Self-Prop Combines 382 358 6.7 926 795 16.5 878

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.