UPS To Release First-Quarter 2021 Results On Tuesday, April 27, 2021

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) will announce its 2021 first-quarter results on April 27, 2021, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé and Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman will lead an investor conference call to discuss the results. This call will be open to the public via a live webcast.

To listen, visit http://www.investors.ups.com and click on “Webcast.” The webcast audio will be accessible on the Investor Relations website for a limited time following the call.


Contact: UPS Public Relations
               404-828-7123
               pr@ups.com

