Panacea Life Sciences partners with JACKS Inc. to make CBD products more available for animals and humans alike
Panacea’s new partnership with JACKS Inc./JMI Pet Supply will have equine and pet owners reaching for CBD pet products as an alternative to pharmaceuticals.
Our focus on quality and effective CBD animal products [and] clinical research... aligns perfectly with JACKS core mission of providing best-in-class products to their customers.”GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (Panacea), a cGMP certified, vertically integrated premium CBD company located in Golden, Colorado, has partnered with the globally recognized manufacturer and wholesale distributor of equine and pet products, Jacks Inc./JMI Pet Supply (JACKS). The partnership is a smart move for both companies as JACKS recognizes the consumer need for natural alternatives to pharmaceuticals or products made with synthetics. Panacea’s PANA Pet® line of CBD products give JACKS the opportunity to offer their loyal consumer base all the health benefits of CBD to aid in the overall wellness of animals as well as humans. JACKS is their main equine company, while JMI Pet Supply is their pet division.
— Nick Cavarra, Executive VP of Sales for Panacea Life Sciences
"We are very excited about our partnership with Panacea Life Sciences,” explains third generation Gabrielle Dean, JACKS’ VP of Sales. “Their seed-to-sale operation and the quality of the products they manufacture at their cGMP facility sets the bar in the hemp industry. Furthermore, our company missions go hand-in-hand — to provide customers with the highest quality products at competitive prices, shipped lightning fast."
It is a big step for JACKS, originally founded in 1971 by Jack Balahtsis, a Greek immigrant who came to the United States to pursue “the America Dream”. Jack believed in hard work, honesty and providing exceptional service to every customer. Being a relatively new industry with studies and research still in the works, it was important that Dean and her team found a reliable CBD manufacturer, especially in the case of giving it to animals. Given Panacea’s experience working with Iowa State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, Dean understood the company’s dedication to better understanding the science of cannabinoids and their effect on animals of all kinds.
Nick Cavarra, Panacea’s Executive VP of Sales, shares in the enthusiasm stating, “As JACKS/JMI Pet Supply is celebrating their 50 years of quality service and dedication to the animal industry, Panacea is honored to become a partner of the JACKS family as they expand their product offerings for the next 50 years. Our focus on quality and effective CBD animal products, clinical research and expansion of natural, holistic products for animals aligns perfectly with JACKS core mission of providing best-in-class products to their customers.”
There have been a number of studies on CBD for animals, and the overall consensus seems to be that the properties found in CBD can be superior to those in NSAIDs. Panacea’s PANA Pet® line is made up of products developed with veterinarians, and none of the products contain THC. THC is the cannabinoid that causes psychoactive effects which can lead to health risks, so the Panacea team believes it is best for our animal friends to not have THC in their products. From softgels and oil drops, to transdermal lotions and chewable tablets, Panacea provides a wide variety of products and continues to develop more in order address ailments in all types of animals. Shop Panacea’s premium animal CBD products on the JACKS website at jacksmfg.com, or on their own site at http://panacealife.com/product-category/pana-pet/, where you can find CBD oil drops, softgels, transdermal cream, and equine tablets. Additionally, Panacea’s research and development team is working on new products including a CBD horse paste and CBD pet treats.
About Panacea Life Sciences, Inc.
Panacea Life Sciences is dedicated to developing and producing the highest-quality, most medically relevant, legal, hemp-derived cannabinoid products for consumers and pets. Beginning at PANA Organic Botanicals at Needle Rock and throughout the 51,000 square foot, state-of-the-art, cGMP certified extraction, manufacturing, testing, and fulfillment center located in Golden, Colorado, Panacea operates in every segment of the CBD product value chain. From cultivation to finished goods, PLS ensures their products with stringent testing protocols employed at every stage of the supply chain. Panacea offers the purest natural remedies within product lines for every aspect of life: PANA Health™, PANA Beauty®, PANA Sport™, PANA Pet®, and PANA Life®.
About JACKS Inc.
JACKS was founded in 1971 by Jack Balahtsis, a Greek immigrant who came to the United States to pursue “the America Dream”. Jack believed in hard work, honesty and providing exceptional service to every customer. Now celebrating 50 years of business, his children Steve Balahtsis and Dede Dean, are carrying on Jacks’ legacy, with assistance from third generation family as well. Steve’s son, Demetre, daughter Angel, and Dede’s daughter Gabrielle, are also involved in daily operations. Our word is our bond at Jacks, and our goal will always be to provide the highest quality products at competitive prices, shipped lightning fast.
Nicholas J. Cavarra
Panacea Life Sciences, Inc.
+1 303-886-5538
nick.cavarra@panacealife.com