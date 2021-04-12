Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New state record steelhead landed from South Fork of the Clearwater River

Scott Turner shows off a 39.25-inch steelhead from the South Fork Clearwater River, setting a new catch/release state record.

Congratulations to Scott Turner of Boise, Idaho on setting a new catch-and-release state record for steelhead. Scott landed the monster sea-going trout on April 11 on the South Fork Clearwater. The fish measured 39.25 inches long - beating Samuel Brumbaugh's previously held record by 1.25 inches.

As an avid angler, Turner has set multiple other records on a variety of species. This spring, he was on a quest to reclaim the top steelhead spot after his previous 2017 record had been broken.  

Steelhead fishing on the South Fork Clearwater remains open through April 30, and you can the latest information on our steelhead fishing page.

See all the catch-and-release records

Learn how to apply for a record

 

 

 

 

