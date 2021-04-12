Kids Creek pond in Salmon stocked with steelhead

Personnel from Fish and Game's Pahsimeroi Hatchery released 65 steelhead in Kids Creek Pond on Monday, April 12.

Kids Creek Pond is a small fishing pond in downtown Salmon, also known for good trout fishing. The pond will receive 550 catchable-size (10-12 inch) rainbow trout before May 1.

The trout limit is 6, all species combined. Steelhead stocked in ponds are considered in the trout bag limit.

For more information on fishing spots close to home that are geared toward families and the likelihood of catching fish, visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/family-fishing-waters.