Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,232 in the last 365 days.

Adam Oswald winner of the 2022 Collectible Conservation Art Show

The 38th annual contest featured the pronghorn.

4/12/2021 8:31:49 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is extending congratulations to the winners of the Collectible Conservation Stamp Art Show. The 38th annual contest featured the pronghorn. The winning piece comes from Adam Oswald of Harrisburg, South Dakota whose depiction will be featured on the 2022 collectible conservation stamp and limited-edition print.

“Many artists were excited to submit this year to the Collectible Conservation Stamp Art show,”  said Margaret James, art show coordinator. “The pronghorn is a Wyoming icon. The animal’s uniqueness and popularity made the contest extra-competitive with a number of well-done pieces.”

Winners include:

  • First Place: Adam Oswald of Harrisburg, South Dakota 
  • Second Place: Justin Hayward of Casper, Wyoming
  • Third Place: Ron Staker of Riverton, Wyoming
  • Fourth Place: Elyssa Leininger of Billings, Montana 
  • Fifth Place: James E. Reed of Casper, Wyoming
Honorable mention, listed alphabetically:
  • Bill Adair of Gulf Breeze, Florida
  • Michael P. Ashmen of Summerville, South Carolina
  • Kim Diment of Grayling, Michigan
  • Cynthie Fisher of Hamilton, Montana
  • Amanda Hansen of Fort Collins, Colorado
  • Andrew Kneeland of Rock Springs, Wyoming
  • Tom Mostad of Helena, Montana
  • Renee Piskorski of Cheyenne, Wyoming
  • Bruce Speidel of Sundance, Wyoming
  • Buck Spencer of Junction City, Oregon
For the contest, three biological judges evaluated entries for accuracy based on body hair coloration, the presentation of the eyes and head shape, horn shape and habitat. Four artistic judges evaluated the artwork for overall quality and aesthetics, and ability of the image to be reproduced on a stamp. 

Contest judging took place both in person and remotely, and a virtual version of the exhibit is online. Game and Fish received 105 entries from 94 artists from 20 U.S. states and Mexico. Over half the entries are from Wyoming artists. 

“The Wyoming competition continues to lead the country among state wildlife stamp art competitions in number of entries, prize money and quality of artwork provided by renowned artists,” James said.

Oswald’s original piece joins a permanent display of all previous stamp show winners at the Game and Fish Cheyenne headquarters. All other entries, including placed work, are available for sale until May 1. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission receives 40% of the sale to support projects for fish and wildlife. If interested in purchasing any of the artwork, call 307-777-4570 or stop by the Game and Fish Gift Shop in the Headquarters building.

The subject for the 2023 show will be the pine marten.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -

You just read:

Adam Oswald winner of the 2022 Collectible Conservation Art Show

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.