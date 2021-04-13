Advanced Nutrients $150,000 Challenge, Pledges Dollar-For-Dollar Match Donation in support of Humanity Heroes
A local non-profit expand donations nationally aims to distribute 7,000 Humanity Packs with the highest in-demand items.WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Nutrients is announcing its donation match challenge and encourages participation from everyone. Now through August 31, companies, local businesses, and individuals have the opportunity to double the impact of their donations to help put 7,000 Humanity Packs filled with life-giving essentials directly into the hands of the homeless. Advanced Nutrients is matching donations to this campaign dollar-for-dollar up to $150,000 through the end of August.
Since 2014, CEO Michael "BigMike" Straumietis' non-profit Humanity Heroes has equipped over 40,000 homeless people in Southern California with daily, life-giving essentials through its “Humanity Pack” campaign. And every year, volunteers of the non-profit head to Skid Row, delivering these backpacks straight to the people who need them most.
While homelessness has been increasing nationwide for the last four years, the global pandemic has exacerbated the situation, creating an unprecedented need for resources and relief. When COVID-19 hit, Humanity Heroes responded with immediate action to provide hygiene kits, face masks, and other safety essentials to those without direct access to them. And in 2020, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and the City of Los Angeles Recreation & Parks recognized the non-profit for its contribution to the homeless shelters during the pandemic.
Now, Humanity Heroes is pursuing its mission to improve the quality of life for the homeless on a national level. Current outreach includes Humanity Pack distribution in Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.
There are various ways to give back.
Companies and local businesses can contribute by donating essential items to fill the Humanity Packs on an ongoing basis. Humanity Heroes is also always looking for volunteers to help make a difference.
Each Humanity Pack includes:
• First-Aid Kits, Facemask, Hand Sanitizer, Flashlight
• Beanie, Gloves, Socks & Wool Blankets
• Rain Poncho, Sunscreen & Lip Balm
• Feminine & Personal Hygiene Items & Toiletries
To donate to the Dollar-for-Dollar Campaign and double your impact, visit JoinHumanityHeroes.org/donate
ABOUT HUMANITY HEROES
Founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Michael "BigMike" Straumietis, Humanity Heroes is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that focuses on human service needs across the nation. The unique "direct action" campaign helps ease the suffering of the nearly 60,000 homeless living on the streets of Los Angeles. For more information on how to donate, partner with, or volunteer, go to joinhumanityheroes.org
ABOUT ADVANCED NUTRIENTS
Advanced Nutrients is one of the fastest growing impact brands in the world. Founded in 1999, the company was the first to develop a complete nutrient system that unlocks the true genetic potential of the cannabis plant. Since its inception, the brand has introduced more than 53 innovations to the cultivation community and continues to revolutionize the space through proprietary scientific discoveries. Today, Advanced Nutrients sells its premium line of nutrients in more than 107 countries and employs a team of world-class cannabis-specific scientists across the globe. The company headquarters located in West Hollywood, CA. For more information, visit www.advancednutrients.com
Clarie Darnell
Advanced Nutrients
310-270-5054
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Humanity Heroes helping the homeless across the nation