SpotZ the Frenchie Drops Infectious High-Energy Cover of Jason Derulo's “Take You Dancing”

It’s next to impossible not to get caught up in the spirit of SpotZ the Frenchie. His song, a cover of "Take You Dancing” showcases the artist’s positive vibe.

This is a song I was really looking forward to putting my own spin on.” — SpotZ the Frenchie

BEVERLY HILLS , CALIFORNIA, USA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s been a tough year for many people and the desire to see a lighter and brighter present and future is a quite real one. In collaboration with VIKI Publishing® Music and co-artist Primrose Fernetise, the multifaceted artist SpotZ the Frenchie™ is here to help. In exciting news, the gifted recording artist, singer, performer, and DJ celebrated the release of his latest song “Take You Dancing”, a cover of a favorite club hit from Jason Derulo. Packed with enthusiasm and passion “Take You Dancing” showcases what has made SpotZ so popular with dance and pop music fans.

“This is a song I was really looking forward to putting my own spin on,” commented the clearly passionate artist. “I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I did recording it!”

“Take You Dancing”, along with the rest of SpotZ’s music, is available across all of the major digital platforms like Apple iTunes, Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music, Pandora, and YouTube Music.

Check out some of the other instrumental hits by SpotZ the Frenchie; Endurance, Dope Paradise, Cuban Cabana, Gateway to Heaven, Resurrected Hope, Pursuit of Meaning, Chicago Chills, Miami Masti, Divine Quest for Happiness, Dance Vibes Only, and more.

The next music up from SpotZ the Frenchie™ is "Perseverance", "Nothing Can Stop Us Tonight". Be on the lookout!

Never one to rest, or be predictable, next up from SpotZ is a new comic book series in collaboration with author Kiara Shankar, self-titled “SpotZ the Frenchie®: He's been a naughty puppy”. Don’t miss it.

