Governor Wolf Awards Funding for Four Projects to Connect Apprentices with Career Training Opportunities

Governor Tom Wolf announced more than $51,000 in new funding that will connect apprentices in four counties with classroom training that will lead to good-paying jobs through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program (Apprenticeship Program), a statewide program that offers assistance to registered apprenticeship programs.

“As we emerge from the pandemic and get Pennsylvanians back to work, it has never been more critical to connect workers with educational advancement and family-sustaining jobs,” said Gov. Wolf. “This funding provides new and welcome opportunities to hardworking Pennsylvanians, giving them a framework to build their skills, their resumes, and their networks.”

Perry County

The Morrison Geothermal Apprentice Program will be awarded $5,522 for an apprentice to obtain three years of classroom training through Penn-Foster, a career and technical training school based in Scranton. The apprenticeship program is offered by Morrison Geothermal, Inc., a family owned and operated company based in Duncannon that completes commercial and residential geothermal projects.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, geothermal heat pumps are the most energy-efficient, environmentally clean, and cost-effective systems for heating and cooling all types of buildings—including homes, office buildings, schools, and hospitals, can use geothermal heat pumps.

“Morrison Geothermal will be utilizing our 40 years of geothermal experience to train the next generation of geothermal clean energy technicians,” said Morrison Geothermal President Rock Morrison.

Westmoreland County

Reynolds Machine Co. will be awarded $29,700 to support three apprentices in a year of schooling to receive journeyman papers and three years to grow their experience and skills confidence through in-house training, including machinery.

“This grant money is being used to better the lives of three members of our community, helping them get the training required for a fruitful career in manufacturing, an industry that desperately needs skilled workers in this area,” said Reynolds Machine Co. Owner Gregory Reynolds. “It also allows RMC to use this money to grow our business and hopefully create new opportunities for others.”

Clearfield County

KMA Remarketing Corporation will be awarded $6,252 to offer all online courses, supplied by the Academy of Healthcare Technology Management, that are a part of its Biomedical Equipment Technician Apprenticeship Program. The courses include: Professional Development, Electronics I, Electronics II, Biomedical Equipment I, Biomedical Equipment II, Fundamentals of Networking I, Fundamentals of Networking II, Healthcare Technology Management I, Healthcare Technology Management II, and the Certified Biomedical Equipment Technician Preparation Course.

“KMA Remarketing would like to thank the Department of Community and Economic Development for awarding us this grant. In trying times like these it is important for Pennsylvania to invest in small businesses and education,” said KMA Remarketing VP and COO Adam Divelbiss. “These classes will help our technicians to better serve our community healthcare providers.”

Lancaster County

Turkey Hill Dairy, LLC, will be awarded $9,900 to assist an apprentice in four years of classroom training through The Manufacturers’ Association (MASCPA) that, upon completion, will provide the apprentice with the skills necessary to be a top maintenance mechanic handling more modern equipment for the company.

“The grant funding from the Department of Community and Economic Development helps us prepare our future mechanics with the knowledge and skills needed in an essential trade. We are proud to offer an apprenticeship program that allows talented individuals to further their career without the financial burden,” said Turkey Hill Chief Human Resources Officer Kara Donatucci Pham. “We’re thankful for the support of this grant that helps those individuals as well as ensuring the future of manufacturing in Pennsylvania.”

The Apprenticeship Program works to increase apprenticeship availability to Pennsylvania employers to assist them with their talent recruitment and development. Funding is provided to eligible applicants for the purpose of reaching the goal of increasing apprenticeship accessibility across the state. Eligible uses of funds include expenses related to instruction that complements on-the-job learning.

For more information about the Wolf Administration’s commitment to manufacturing, visit the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.