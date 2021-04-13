‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 14 Remains
There was no response, sending a chill through me, as I sensed the presence of Death.”NORTH CALDWELL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release of Chapter 14 Remains from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and audio content on Soundcloud and video content on YouTube and IGTV.
— C.W. Männe
The clearing is a study in COMPREHENSIVE DEATH: DIVORCE. The plane is a symbol of CRASHED MARRIAGE. The ‘unforgiving heat of the sun’, is the UNFORGIVING/PUNISHING NATURE OF DIVORCE ON CHILDREN. Everything is dead. However, THE PLANE ITSELF also represents the CANCER, which C.W. is dealing with. It is the ACTUAL TUMOR. What is being said here, is that THE CANCER/TUMOR IS ESSENTIALLY CREATED FROM THE DIVORCE OF HIS PARENTS. They are the same…THOUGHTS
ARE THINGS.
Sir David explained that in this Chapter “The crashed plane in the center of the jungle, is a psychological symbol. The landscape is C.W.'s mind. The craft is some horrible tragedy that destroyed that landscape. The network of branches that have encased the plane are an indication of how long it’s been there, undiscovered. As C.W. enters the plane, he is at the very epicenter of his psyche, where he will find there is no way out, but through.”
Mahne put it so bluntly "Your mind can be your best friend or your worst enemy, so always be conscious..."
The Grangita is entitled ‘Mirrored Death.’
Book reviewers, bloggers, journalists, and other media contacts who would like to receive a copy and/or schedule an interview with the authors can email inquiries.
Christopher William Mahne
Brainiac Productions LLC
info@cwbinge.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 14 Remains