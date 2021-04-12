New LGBTQ+ Talk Show, Brunch Date, Premiered April 11th
Hosted Sundays by Iconic Film & TV Writer Stan Zimmerman and SpoPro’s Kristen Carroll; Premiere Guest is Mindy SterlingHOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iconic comedy and entertainment writer Stan Zimmerman (The Golden Girls, Gilmore Girls) has teamed with Kristen Carroll, founder of Spotlight Productions (SpoPro), an LMC Groups company, to host a new LGBTQ+ talk show, Brunch Date With Stan & Kristen. The limited run test launch premiered on streaming channels Tello and CampTV, Sunday, April 11, 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.
Brunch Date will feature celebrity guests, witty banter, shade for days, cocktails, games and all the camp you can handle without having to pitch a tent. Each week will also feature a topical, human-interest story involving local heroes, sheroes, and theiros.
Airing each Sunday, Brunch Date will be available for ongoing streaming on the Tello app and channel as well as at www.tellofilms.com and www.camptv.online.
Guests on the first four episodes include two-time Emmy nominee Mindy Sterling (The Austin Powers film series, The Goldbergs), Liz Torres (Gilmore Girls, The John Larroquette Show), Candis Cayne (Dirty Sexy Money, I Am Cait) and Amanda Bearse (Married…with Children, Fright Night, The Big Gay Sketch Show).
“I am beyond excited to work with a comedy legend like Kristin Wiig, in this new endeavor,” commented Zimmerman. “Wait, hold on, who is Kristen Carroll?” he continued after being informed that he would not, in fact, be working with famed SNL alum Kristen Carroll Wiig and would instead be working with Kristen Carroll, the third most famous Kristen Carroll per internet database IMDb.
“I like to think of Brunch Date as a more butch version of Ryan & Kelly,” added Carroll, “and I couldn’t be more thrilled or honored to have Stan as my Kelly.”
Stan Zimmerman (Co-Host) has been nominated for two WGA Awards for his work on The Golden Girls and Roseanne. He’s also written and produced on Gilmore Girls; and co-created the Lifetime sitcom, Rita Rocks, and the Emmy-nominated webseries, Secs & Execs. In feature film, he penned the screenplays for The Brady Bunch Movie and A Very Brady Sequel. Zimmerman directs and produces theatre in Los Angeles, including such productions as the LatinX The Diary of Anne Frank, Heartbreak Help, Pledge, Warm Cheese, Entertaining Mr. Sloane, BLINK & You Might Miss Me, Gemini and the virtual, three-play reading benefit for Playbill.com, A Wendy Weekend. Zimmerman also directed three plays he co-wrote on stage and their virtual play readings, Yes Virginia, Knife to the Heart and Meet & Greet. Zimmerman has appeared on Broadway with Nureyev & the Joffrey Ballet and was the host/showrunner on Sean Hayes’ Bravo reality show, Situation: Comedy. Stan teaches acting and has a BFA-Drama NYU/Circle-in-the-Square. He recently starred in a virtual production of his suicide notes play, right before I go with Vanessa Williams, Blair Underwood, Wilson Cruz and Hari Nef, directed by Michael Wilson for the Quick Center (CT). www.zimmermanstan.com
Kristen Carroll (Co-Host) is an artist, writer, performer and entrepreneur. Her first book, Life is Yours, will be published in 2021 by Indigo River Publishing, distributed by Simon & Schuster. SpoPro, Carroll’s production company, is currently launching a slate of direct-to-viewer, streaming channels in collaboration with Christin Baker, of A Baker Production and Tello Films.
Mindy Sterling, who appeared as a guest on the show's premiere episode, is a two-time Emmy nominee for her work on Con Man and Secs & Execs. She is probably best known for her portrayal of Frau Farbissina, Dr. Evil’s German henchwoman and lover, in the Austin Powers feature film trilogy and in her recurring role as Linda Schwartz on ABC’s The Goldbergs. On Netflix, Sterling has guest starred on Grace and Frankie and A Series of Unfortunate Events. Kids and parents also know her from iCarly, Ant Farm and as the voice of Lt. Lin Beifong on the animated, Nickelodeon series, Legend of Korra. Her voice can be heard on Voltron, The Grinch, Loud House, Adventures of Puss and Boots, Pig Goat Banana Cricket, Scooby Doo, Chowder and many more.
About Spotlight Productions:
Spotlight Productions (SpoPro), an LMC Groups company, is a creative, collaborative network which facilitates partnerships, the exchange of ideas, mentorship and project launches. We cultivate, curate and create quality film, television, music and literature and provide multi-faceted project support, including artist representation and management, production and publishing services, targeted marketing and public relations campaigns and more. Visit us online at www.SpoPro.Online and https://www.lmc.group.
