Banana Republic, Greg Lauren Transformed by Local LA Production House
Bringing Together Fashion Retailers and Independent Designers
a true balance between an artistic, handmade approach and something that is production-friendly.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Both big-name retailers like Banana Republic and trendy independent designers have undergone remarkable transformations through a Los Angeles-based production house, The Evans Group.
A full-service fashion development company that shines a spotlight on more independent designers, The Evans Group, offers its wide swath of services to everyone. Known for its pattern and sample making services to Los Angeles-based fashion designers, The Evans Group, led by founder Jennifer Evans and her team of designers, the production house works alongside independent designers to help launch their own clothing line. This includes pattern and sample-making services and creative services like strategic planning, fabric, and trim sourcing.
At the behest of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), Jennifer Evans helped bring together Banana Republic and Greg Lauren. The result? The unique and iconic menswear line ‘Made in LA, launched at the end of 2016.
The 16-piece holiday line consists of pullovers, crewnecks, Henleys, lounge pants, and an impressive topcoat. Lauren’s and Banana Republic’s partnership is a powerful combination of independent design and a larger company’s desire to diversify its clothing lines.
CFDA’s push to have Banana Republic and Greg Lauren team up was the perfect opportunity for a company like The Evans Group. Through extensive planning, collaboration, and development, The Evans Group and Greg Lauren were able to craft 50 piece minimums.All the pieces of the collection were cut and sewn right in the downtown Los Angeles factory.
For this unique partnership, Lauren emphasized “a true balance between an artistic, handmade approach and something that is production-friendly.” While Greg Lauren’s unique look was somewhat more complicated to execute on a large scale, Jennifer Evans and her team rose to the occasion. Working alongside Lauren’s team, the production house effectively created and showcased a clothing line that was quintessentially Greg Lauren. The Evans Group utilized its pattern and sample-making services, manufacturing, and sewn product design resources to create the menswear line.
Unique 'Made in L.A.' pieces made exclusive appearances in Santa Monica to SoHo Banana Republic locations.
The partnership between The Evans Group and Greg Lauren continues past the launch of ‘Made in LA,' offering domestic production, apparel, and sewn patterns.
What Does This Mean?
This is a promising development for independent fashion designers everywhere. How do you bridge the gap between a big-name clothing retailer and a notable independent designer?
Working within the confines of Banana Republic's retail requirements, along with Lauren's unique vision, The Evans Group effectively bridges that gap.
Greg Lauren is one of the many independent designers that Jennifer Evans and her team have worked alongside since 2005.
The Evans Group offers fashion design and pattern-making services in its Downtown L.A. factory and a San Francisco location. Working with The Evans Groups is a perfect opportunity for local designers to scale their fashion lines with the production house's strategic and creative services.
However, the west coast-based production house accepts clients from all over the United States. Emphasizing designing in the United States means that designers countrywide can make fashion ideas finally come to fruition with The Evans Group in their corner.
