Simon Peel Discusses Why Sales Development Reps Are the Secret to High Growth Companies
Simon Peel, Formerly of Jitterbit, IBM, and Cast Iron Systems recently discussed why sales development reps (SDRs) Are the Secret to High Growth Companies.MARLBOROUGH, UK, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past few years, Sales Development Reps (SDRs) have become one of the most important elements when building an end-to-end sales and marketing growth engine. However, SDRs rarely receive as much recognition as other sales and marketing members. Simon Peel, formerly of Jitterbit, IBM, and Cast Iron Systems, recently discussed why these reps are the key to high growth.
Simon Peel, formerly of Jitterbit, IBM, and Cast Iron Systems, first explained an SDR's role, stating you can think of an SDR as the person that connects marketing and sales, converting raw interest into solid opportunities. The SDR is continuously looking for the best leads and ensures they're qualified before teaming with their assigned sales executives to bring the lead into the pipe as a sales qualified opportunity (SQO). Simon Peel stated that Account Executives (AEs) may receive much of the credit, but the Sales Development Representatives often led them there. In a nutshell, the SDR is in charge of getting in contact with leads that fit your ideal customer profile (ICP) and testing whether or not they’re ready to buy.
"The SDR will walk potential clients through the value of your product or service and judge the potential for a prospect to turn into a customer before getting the Account Executives involved," Simon Peel, formerly of Jitterbit, IBM, and Cast Iron Systems, said. "SDRs are experts in the front end of the sales cycle. They decrease the amount of time wasted by Account Executives trying to find a needle in a haystack, and we all know that in the business world, time is money."
Simon Peel explained that Sales Development Representatives are now becoming an area of significant investment in the sales departments of major companies. The results have been countless hours saved and impressive revenue increases.
"The SDR works closely with Marketing to identify the tactics that are working and those that are not," Simon Peel, formerly of Jitterbit, IBM, and Cast Iron Systems, said. "Because they’re in direct contact with what marketing believes are marketing qualified leads or MQLs, they are able to discern which prospects are buying versus just researching. If your company's goal for 2021 is customer acquisition, you should be investing heavily in your SDR organisation.”
Simon Peel added that experienced SDRs know that the “sales cycle” has shifted to the “buying cycle” and are experts in detecting the difference between tire kickers and active buyers. This unique SDR skill eliminates countless AE hours wasted contacting prospects who have zero interest in a product or service.
"There's a reason so many high growth companies have already invested in their SDR organisations," Simon Peel, formerly of Jitterbit, IBM, and Cast Iron Systems, said. "If you’re looking to grow faster, take a very close look at making your SDRs as productive as possible to give your sales force and your company the boost it needs."
