Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. Announces Board and Management Appointments to Support Growth and Acquisitions

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. (“Emergence Global” or the “Company”) (CSE: EMRG) (OTCQB: ELOAF), an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands, is pleased to announce the following Executive and Board of Director appointments effective April 12, 2021.

Mr. Bill Chaaban is appointed as President and Director and will lead the Company’s long-term strategy and M&A activity. Joseph Byrne will become the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and be responsible for the organization's day-to-day direction. Brian S. Payne will become the Vice President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) and the Secretary of the Board. In this role, Mr. Payne is responsible for the company's operations, including Supply Chain Management, Manufacturing, Logistics, Quality Assurance, and Business Intelligence. Mr. Diego Felipe Rodriguez has been appointed as Vice President & Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Board. Mr. Rodriguez has over 30 years of experience in global financial management and corporate development experience. In his role, Mr. Rodriguez is responsible for the company's day-to-day financial performance, accounting, and information systems.

The Company would also like to announce the resignation of Mr. Robert Bates as a Director and Chief Financial Officer. According to Joe Byrne, CEO of Emergence Global Enterprises, “We would like to thank Mr. Bates for his continued professionalism and dedication to the Emergence family. Bob was instrumental in assisting the Company during the transition period, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The Company would also like to announce the following Management Team appointments effective immediately:

Jeffrey Thomas – Director, Product Development

Jeffrey Hoffman – Director, Quality Assurance

David McLaughlin – Director, Sales

Ameen Ferris – Chief Branding Officer

Harold Andre Aubrey de Lavenu – Controller, Operations

Paula Andrea Santamaria – Director, Financial Engineering

About the Company

Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. (“Emergence”) is an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands. Emergence has become a North American developer and distributor of branded natural health foods, supplements, and sports nutrition specialty supplements. The company is currently considering several development projects.

For further information on the company, please contact: Joseph Byrne, Chief Executive Officer and Director at phone: 519-257-0460 or by email at joe@emergenceglobalinc.com or visit our website at www.emergenceglobalinc.website



