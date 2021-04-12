Munavvar Izhar MD Discusses the Benefits of Mindful Eating
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Munavvar Izhar is a Nephrologist, Hypertension, and Transplant specialist. Currently, Munavvar Izhar is the CEO of Medical Education LLC, an American-based firm, that floats board review question banks to help physicians with American Board of internal medicine (ABIM) board certification examinations. Having been trained as an Internist and Nephrologist both in India and here in the United States, Munavvar Izhar has gone through numerous board certification and recertification examinations both at the University of Mumbai in India and in the United States.
Dr. Munavvar Izhar has attended numerous in-person board review courses here in the United States for preparation of his certification and recertification examinations. After attending a one-week board review course and spending about $5000 he realized that he was coming back home with a big folder of pictures of slides and having to figure out a way to pass the exams. Munavvar Izhar realizes that medical education these days has become totally commercialized with huge examination fees, board review course fees, and MOC fees. He envisioned that if he was given hundreds of questions with detailed answers on topics that are frequently asked in exams, it would be much easier to pass and score well in the board exams.
Munavvar Izhar, M.D. drafted hundreds of questions on different topics in Nephrology, Dialysis, and Renal transplantation which covered the entire spectrum of Nephrology. Munavvar Izhar made these Question Banks available for a few hundred dollars. This met with huge success. Because of the excellent response, Dr. Munavvar Izhar MD is soon planning on starting question banks in the area of internal medicine and family practice so as to help physicians gain certification and recertifications at a fraction of the cost that they otherwise would spend attending in-person board reviews.
Munavvar Izhar with all his education experiences has a three-stage process for physicians to pass their Board Exams with ease, without tension, and in the most economical way:-
1. Dr. Munavvar Izhar emphasizes: Studying the ABIM Guidelines/ Scope of your study/ ABIM exams: There is a Syllabus or ABIM Exam Blueprint on ABIM website based on which the board exams are drafted. Please study and understand that. Munavvar Izhar, MD says that List out the topics and the weightage they get on the Board Exams. This way one is better prepared for topics that are more frequently asked in board exams. It will not only better prepare you but also more comprehensively prepare you for your board exams. Knowing the number of topics to be prepared will help you start your preparation with adequate time on hand, says Munavvar Izhar.
2. Dr. Munavvar Izhar says to choose Sources/ ABIM Study Material wisely: A good and authentic source of medical knowledge is UpToDate (www.uptodate.com). The topics from the ABIM Exam Blueprint that are commonly asked should be reviewed from UpToDate. Count the number of topics and if you take 2 days to cover one topic, one knows the time required to prepare! Munavvar Izhar, MD says the second important thing to do is to practice as many nephrology questions as you can. (A collection of almost 1000 ABIM Board type questions - Https://www.abimexams.com) Reading the explanations in those answers will tremendously help you. Doing many questions will give you practice and practice makes a man perfect. The detailed answers will increase or reinforce your knowledge according to Munavvar Izhar.
3. Dr. Munavvar Izhar emphasizes: Strategy to study/ Prepare for the ABIM Board Exams: All physicians, Residents, Fellows, and Medical students are either working or going to college. But in the medical profession or even as a student it is imperative to read every day to keep abreast with the knowledge. Munavvar Izhar emphasizes that has to take out time every day even if it is 15 minutes or half an hour to review or study. If one is taking Board exams a greater amount of time is needed per day. Studies and observations suggest an average study time of 300-500 hours to pass a board exam. Obviously, this may change based on the baseline knowledge, memory, etc.. of the individual.
4. Munavvar Izhar says that there are other factors in preparation too: Form a Study Group. If you cannot, even a single companion to discuss with help. When studying, maintain a notebook and note down the important points that you can review in a short time just before the exams. Maintaining flashcards helps some people. Munavvar Izhar recommends physicians do as many practice questions as they can. If you don't understand something or a topic make sure to get your doubts clarified and to understand that well because more often than not you will get a question on that on the boards!
Dr. Munavvar Izhar also says to take a look at where you struggled the most during your practice tests in question banks. Most of the question banks like ours (Https://www.abimexams.com) give feedback on the weak areas. Don’t cram, but use repetition and practical skills to enhance your knowledge.
According to Munavvar Izhar - Spending small and regular hours over a long period of time is better than short bursts of longer hours when preparing for the Board Exams.
Good Luck with preparations for the Boards. Contact us at support@abimexams.com with any queries or questions.
Caroline Hunter
Dr. Munavvar Izhar has attended numerous in-person board review courses here in the United States for preparation of his certification and recertification examinations. After attending a one-week board review course and spending about $5000 he realized that he was coming back home with a big folder of pictures of slides and having to figure out a way to pass the exams. Munavvar Izhar realizes that medical education these days has become totally commercialized with huge examination fees, board review course fees, and MOC fees. He envisioned that if he was given hundreds of questions with detailed answers on topics that are frequently asked in exams, it would be much easier to pass and score well in the board exams.
Munavvar Izhar, M.D. drafted hundreds of questions on different topics in Nephrology, Dialysis, and Renal transplantation which covered the entire spectrum of Nephrology. Munavvar Izhar made these Question Banks available for a few hundred dollars. This met with huge success. Because of the excellent response, Dr. Munavvar Izhar MD is soon planning on starting question banks in the area of internal medicine and family practice so as to help physicians gain certification and recertifications at a fraction of the cost that they otherwise would spend attending in-person board reviews.
Munavvar Izhar with all his education experiences has a three-stage process for physicians to pass their Board Exams with ease, without tension, and in the most economical way:-
1. Dr. Munavvar Izhar emphasizes: Studying the ABIM Guidelines/ Scope of your study/ ABIM exams: There is a Syllabus or ABIM Exam Blueprint on ABIM website based on which the board exams are drafted. Please study and understand that. Munavvar Izhar, MD says that List out the topics and the weightage they get on the Board Exams. This way one is better prepared for topics that are more frequently asked in board exams. It will not only better prepare you but also more comprehensively prepare you for your board exams. Knowing the number of topics to be prepared will help you start your preparation with adequate time on hand, says Munavvar Izhar.
2. Dr. Munavvar Izhar says to choose Sources/ ABIM Study Material wisely: A good and authentic source of medical knowledge is UpToDate (www.uptodate.com). The topics from the ABIM Exam Blueprint that are commonly asked should be reviewed from UpToDate. Count the number of topics and if you take 2 days to cover one topic, one knows the time required to prepare! Munavvar Izhar, MD says the second important thing to do is to practice as many nephrology questions as you can. (A collection of almost 1000 ABIM Board type questions - Https://www.abimexams.com) Reading the explanations in those answers will tremendously help you. Doing many questions will give you practice and practice makes a man perfect. The detailed answers will increase or reinforce your knowledge according to Munavvar Izhar.
3. Dr. Munavvar Izhar emphasizes: Strategy to study/ Prepare for the ABIM Board Exams: All physicians, Residents, Fellows, and Medical students are either working or going to college. But in the medical profession or even as a student it is imperative to read every day to keep abreast with the knowledge. Munavvar Izhar emphasizes that has to take out time every day even if it is 15 minutes or half an hour to review or study. If one is taking Board exams a greater amount of time is needed per day. Studies and observations suggest an average study time of 300-500 hours to pass a board exam. Obviously, this may change based on the baseline knowledge, memory, etc.. of the individual.
4. Munavvar Izhar says that there are other factors in preparation too: Form a Study Group. If you cannot, even a single companion to discuss with help. When studying, maintain a notebook and note down the important points that you can review in a short time just before the exams. Maintaining flashcards helps some people. Munavvar Izhar recommends physicians do as many practice questions as they can. If you don't understand something or a topic make sure to get your doubts clarified and to understand that well because more often than not you will get a question on that on the boards!
Dr. Munavvar Izhar also says to take a look at where you struggled the most during your practice tests in question banks. Most of the question banks like ours (Https://www.abimexams.com) give feedback on the weak areas. Don’t cram, but use repetition and practical skills to enhance your knowledge.
According to Munavvar Izhar - Spending small and regular hours over a long period of time is better than short bursts of longer hours when preparing for the Board Exams.
Good Luck with preparations for the Boards. Contact us at support@abimexams.com with any queries or questions.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17865519491
email us here