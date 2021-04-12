Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CapStar Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ: CSTR) announced today that it will issue its first quarter 2021 earnings release after the market closes on April 22, 2021.

CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 23, 2021 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, April 23, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. Central Time
Telephone Access: (844) 412-1002; Conference ID: 3558917

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on CapStar’s website at www.ir.capstarbank.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

CONTACT:
Denis Duncan, (615) 732-7492
ir@capstarbank.com


Primary Logo

