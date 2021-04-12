Hemp, Inc. Reports: Studies Are Proving Life-Saving Benefits of Marijuana Legalization

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc . (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, shows that new research is being made in the legalization of cannabis products that could present a significant improvement in public health and wellness. The general support by both the public and lawmakers for the legalization of marijuana has increased significantly in recent years. As we learn more about the potential benefits that could impact our communities, government officials and citizens have joined forces to encourage the consideration of decriminalizing marijuana usage.



Hemp Inc . is working to make a difference and spread awareness of the life and health-saving benefits that come along with the legalization and responsible use of marijuana. The criminalization of cannabis has a long history of detrimental effects that we have the ability to remedy by changing course and how we view the use of medicinal and recreational cannabis.

According to economists D. Mark Anderson and Daniel I. Rees, studies have shown and concluded that legalizing cannabis products can have a positive impact on public health. Their paper that has been published by the National Bureau of Economic Research indicates that there are a few primary components that should be addressed in the consideration of marijuana legalization.

Experts believe that there are three key factors that will be heavily impacted by the legalization of cannabis products:

● Tobacco usage

● Alcohol consumption

● Violent crime rates

Although marijuana consumption is not void of its own consequences, it is important to consider the fact that the use of marijuana has never directly caused an illness leading to death. Tobacco, on the other hand, accounts for approximately 150,000 deaths in the United States each year. Studies have shown that the inhalation of tobacco products has a direct correlation to lung cancer, while marijuana has had no such proven effect. The goal here is to heavily reduce the habit of smoking cigarettes in favor of a less detrimental option such as smoking cannabis.

The over-consumption of alcohol has long been a contributor in preventable deaths in the United States. Approximately 95,000 US citizens perish each year as a result of alcohol use. Studies are finding that there is a thirteen to fifteen percent decrease in alcohol consumption and related deaths in correlation with the legalization of marijuana in some areas.

For many years, violent drug-related crime has been traced back to the criminalization of cannabis. Since legal dispensaries began opening up, we have seen a decrease of up to nineteen percent in violent crime rates including rape and theft.

To aid in promoting the health benefits of legal cannabis, Hemp Inc. is working to provide widespread education on the medicinal benefits to marijuana use. Hemp Inc. has a variety of new medicinal products under their King of Hemp line to address a multitude of public health concerns that can be remedied in part with the use of cannabis products. The enterprise is working on a plan to construct display booths at all of the upcoming concerts and events at the Veteran Village Kins Communities.

In addition to their display booths, Hemp Inc. will be making their King of Hemp line available at retail stores across America later this year. For those who prefer shopping online, King of Hemp products are currently available at NaturalExposureCBD.com .

Included in the King of Hemp line are items such as Bubba Kush hemp, CBD pre-rolls, fortified CBD pre-rolls, CBD and CBG Caviar and Moon Rocks, as well as Diamonds, which are the only product on the market today that contain 96%-98.7% CBD.

To learn more, go to the King of Hemp® website, here .

According to Hemp Inc. executives, a distributor is selling a very limited number of signed Billy Hayes CBG pre-rolls as a collector’s item. Also available are CBD pre-rolls that are signed by Bruce Perlowin, and next in the series will be the Notorious Smith Brothers. Those items will be announced and sold at a later date. In addition to their pre-rolls, the King of Hemp line also includes tinctures that contain full-spectrum hemp oil that has been extracted from the flowers and leaves of sustainably sourced hemp plants.

All King of Hemp products are compliant with the Colorado Department of Agriculture regulations and all CBD products contain 0.3% or less THC and are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. Those interested in King of Hemp® pre-rolls; hemp-derived CBD tinctures; Caviar; Diamonds; can visit www.kingofhempusa.com and email sales@kingofhempusa.com.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc .? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer , the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

