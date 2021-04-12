Adaptive Learning Market Size to Reach USD 9.11 Billion in 2028 | Better Education and Improve Learning Outcomes and Rising Demand for Game-Based Learning Platforms are Key Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key players in the Adaptive Learning market include Pearson plc, McGraw Hill Education, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Area9 Lyceum ApS, Cog Books Ltd., Curriculum Associates, Inc., Dream Box Learning Inc., Follett Corporation, Cerego, Inc., and Realizeit.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global adaptive learning market size reached USD 1.86 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global adaptive learning market revenue is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives for better education models and to improve learning outcomes. Increasing demand for game-based learning platforms across various sectors is another key factor expected to boost growth of the global adaptive learning market revenue in the near future. Rising adoption of various innovative educational models due to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to augment growth of the global adaptive learning market during the forecast period.

However, complexities of adaptive learning platforms is a key factor expected to hamper global adaptive learning market growth to some extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Rising implementation of on-premises-based adaptive learning platforms by end-users to ensure learning content security is driving revenue growth of the on-premises segment, which is expected to register a significantly rapid CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the service segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing need for services with rising adaptive learning platform adoption.

The enterprise segment is expected to register significant revenue growth during the forecast period due to rising implementation of adaptive learning platforms across businesses for corporate training purposes.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to rising government initiatives in countries in the region to improve learning outcomes by encouraging adoption of adaptive learning platforms and services to educational institutions.

In February 2020, McGraw Hill Education partnered with Proctorio, which is a learning integrity platform provider. McGraw-Hill will utilize Proctorio's remote proctoring and browser locking functionality for tests in its McGraw-Hill connect digital learning platform.

Emergen Research has segmented the global adaptive learning market on the basis of deployment, component, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Cloud On-premises

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Services Solution

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Enterprise Academic



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



