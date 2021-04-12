Jeremy’s Live Worldwide Launches Two-Way Livestreaming Social Network

Jeremy’s Live, an all new meaningful, Livestream Social Lifestyle Network of authentic, rewarding and meaningful connectivity and opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Carson City, Nevada, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeremy’s Live Worldwide, LLC, is pleased to announce the launch of an entirely new multi view, two-way live stream interactive portal that will link artisans, instructors and services of all kinds to consumers directly, home to home.

Jeremy’s Live is projected and seen in a round view, to provide a signature of its unique and rewarding social and lifestyle community of connectivity.

The Web-Based and Mobile Apps, is an entirely new platform which includes Two-Way/Multi view music livestreaming so that musicians can see their fans again. There’s one step for the fans to tip the musicians, or buy tickets and a multitude of new features for both the artists and fans. Musicians and stars can hear the roar of the collective applause again from their fans and listeners.

Jeremy’s Live Worldwide also offers a feature called Chef’s Table so chefs can cook from home and send fresh food, hot or cold to the user’s home and in the meantime, chat face to face with the customer, kitchen to table, home to home. This is a “game-changer” during the Covid19 pandemic bringing people closer together and back to work, through food and conversation. Never has this been done before and certainly never done in such a fully enriching and rewarding interactive way.

Jeremy’s Live Worldwide, has a lifestyle and exercise, two-way and student interactive multi-view, live stream classroom, for a wide range of fitness and wellness instructors and students.

Jeremy’s Live Worldwide has a shopping portal to provide sales people the tools to speak face to face with customers, this will replace the “picture and type” consumers have become accustomed to, with current on line shopping options.

All of the four launch circles have one step payment capability and a full customer initiated rating and review system as well as many other unique and innovative features.

Jeremy’s Live is a multi view, live stream interface for a whole broad range of arts, services and products, an entirely new social lifestyle network that the consumer curates themselves.

Jeremy’s Live promises to become a brand new "real lifestyle" social network that creates new livelihood opportunities and the most authentic and meaningful connections yet achieved on the internet.

Jeremy’s Live will certainly be the next and new, real user curated, lifestyle social network that creates livelihood with the most authentic and meaningful connections yet achieved, on the internet to date.

“Current social media and online shopping platforms from now forward, will look clearly behind the times and dated”, founder and creator Jeremy Kidson said.

To learn more about Jeremy’s Live Worldwide, kindly visit: https://www.jeremys.com

Company Name: Jeremy's Live Worldwide, LLC

Contact Person: Jeremy Kidson

Email: jeremy@jeremys.com

Website: www.jeremys.com