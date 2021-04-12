REVOLUTIONARY LIQUID CANNABIS BRAND ALT LAUNCHES ON LEADING CANNABIS MARKETPLACE EAZE

FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND PREMIUM LIQUID THC BRAND ALT IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE ACROSS CALIFORNIA ON EAZE, THE STATE’S LEADING CANNABIS DELIVERY PLATFORM

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALT (Advanced Liquid Technology), the pioneering premium liquid cannabis brand, announced their official launch onto Eaze, California’s largest marketplace for legal cannabis delivery. Starting this month, Eaze customers can have ALT’s 5 and 10 mg proprietary liquid cannabis beverage enhancers delivered to their homes throughout California, making ALT available statewide for the first time since hitting the California market this past December.

“It’s an honor to be selected as an Eaze brand partner and included within such a beautifully curated cannabis menu comprised of the top brands in the space,” said ALT Co-Founder, Robert Davis. “Our partnership with Eaze will give ALT immediate access to a large and diverse range of Eaze consumers across California through their unparalleled delivery platform. We are excited to be providing Eaze with a completely differentiated product, a zero sugar, zero calorie, incredibly fast-acting, premium liquid cannabis beverage enhancer. ALT is a self-improvement supplement designed to elevate mind and body.”

“We are always working to bring Eaze customers the latest and most innovative products possible,” said Eaze Director of Brand Management, Dan Pilon, “ALT is a new kind of cannabis product that aligns with the rising popularity of cannabis-infused drinks, and gives consumers an endless diversity of infusion options.”

Drinks were the third most popular edibles product sold on Eaze in 2020, according to the company’s annual State of Cannabis report.

ALT successfully launched in California this past December and has quickly found its way onto the shelves of many of the most high profile retailers in Los Angeles, Palm Springs, and the Bay Area. The brand continues to realize triple digit month over month sales growth with its first two product formulations: a 5mg Five-Pack and Single Vial and a 10mg Five-Pack and Single Vial. Flavor neutral and adaptable to any beverage, ALT empowers consumers with complete versatility, portability, and discretion. Users enjoy a rapid 5-15 minute onset and an incredibly unique euphoria that can be enjoyed day or night.

ABOUT ALT

ALT (Advanced Liquid Technology) fuses nature with science to create the first premium liquid-compatible cannabis product to hit the market. Using their proprietary pharmaceutical-grade nanoemulsion technology, ALT has created a pioneering, fast-acting, highly bioavailable, flavor neutral pure-THC liquid that can be added to any beverage. ALT’s 5mg and 10mg products allow users to safely and easily integrate cannabis into their daily routine, ensuring a consistent experience without the common drawbacks of other delivery methods. ALT recognizes it is a privilege to work within the legal cannabis space and therefore have partnered with the Last Prisoner Project in hopes to play a part in repairing some of the harms caused by the War on Drugs.

Learn more at altlife.com

ABOUT EAZE

Eaze delivers good with the goods. As California’s largest legal cannabis marketplace for delivery, we work with a network of licensed retailers to bring enjoyment and convenience to our customers, break down barriers to access, and cultivate community in everything we do. With over six million cannabis deliveries to-date, we are committed to creating a more diverse and sustainable industry through our Momentum business accelerator and Social Equity Partners Program.

Learn more at eaze.com.

