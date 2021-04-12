Global X Grows its Thematic Offering with the Launch of Clean Water ETF (AQWA)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA). AQWA is Global X’s latest addition to its Thematic Growth family, which offers investors targeted exposure to companies around the world driving long term, paradigm-shifting themes.



Water is a scarce resource that is often taken for granted. 4 billion people around the world experience severe water scarcity for at least one month a year and 2.3 billion people live in water-stressed countries.i And even when available, it’s often not clean enough for humans to use. 29% of the global population lacks access to safely managed drinking water and 55% lack access to safely managed sanitation services.ii In 2017, unsafe water caused 2.2% of global deaths – more than diabetes, HIV/AIDS, and Malaria.iii Areas with sufficient access to clean water are not immune either, often facing challenges with aging infrastructure and a growing need to monitor and treat waste water. The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a renewed focus on public health and infrastructure that is likely to bring clean water to the forefront of public policy.

“Over a decade ago, the United Nations General Assembly recognized access to water and sanitation as a human right. Despite this, water scarcity and quality continue to threaten economies and lives,” said Andrew Little, research analyst at Global X. “Given the immediate need to increase global access to clean water and recent advancements in water infrastructure and technology, Global X is leveraging our knowledge of disruptive themes to provide investors with access to high growth potential companies across several aspects of the clean water value chain.”

With a management fee of 0.50%, AQWA seeks to invest in companies advancing the provision of clean water through industrial water treatment, storage and distribution infrastructure, as well as purification and efficiency strategies – among other activities. In addition, AQWA incorporates Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) screens and follows ESG proxy voting guidelines to affect positive change pursuit of its investment objective.

The fund will track the Solactive Global Clean Water Industry Index and will join the Global X Thematic Growth suite of 27 ETFs and more than $16 billion in assets under management.iv

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 80 ETF strategies and $29 billion in assets under management.v While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $450 billion in assets under management worldwide. Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $60bn in assets under management.vi

_____________________

i United Nations, “Summary Progress Update 2021: SDG 6 – water and sanitation for all,” Mar 2021

ii WHO, “1 in 3 people globally do not have access to safe drinking water – UNICEF, WHO,” Jun 18, 2021

iii IHME, “Global Disease Burden,” 2018

iv As of 4/7/21

v As of 4/7/21

vi As of September 2020