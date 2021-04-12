C.K. McWhorter Sells “McWhorter Family Georgia Estate” for 29.7M

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 34,688 sq. ft. French Provincial-style estate sits on 14 acres of land along the Chattahoochee River. The 10- bedroom, 12.5-bathroom home is equipped with everything from a theater and underground ballroom with catering kitchen to spa and fully equipped gym. The exterior is boast, formal and informal park-like gardens, a resort-size infinity-edge swimming pool, separate hobby house, lighted tennis court, and fountain that greets you when you pull into the main house. With two gated and secured entrances and a Presidential-level security system, the home is extremely secure. And, also includes, an entire estate generator set to come on anytime the power goes out.



The home opens up to a foyer and art gallery with a carved plaster ceiling inspired by the Vatican Museum and extends out to a 2,500 sq. ft. terrace complete with imported Jerusalem stone.

The home was sold along with valuable tapestries, priceless paintings, museum-quality antiques, and rare antiquities found from all over the world, dating back to the 4th century.

McWhorter Chairman & CEO of CTRL USA and President of the McWhorter Foundation is said to now be in the market for an ocean front estate within the Palm Beach area, according to sources familiar with the deal.

