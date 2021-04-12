Cytovia Therapeutics Files New Patents for its Natural Killer Cell Engager Multifunctional Antibodies (FLEX-NK®) for the Treatment of Hematological and Solid Tumors

First-in-class NK Engager multifunctional antibody products can activate patients’ own NK cells or be combined with Cytovia’s off-the-shelf Universal iPSC-derived NK Cells

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and AVENTURA, Fla., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing allogeneic "off-the-shelf" gene-edited Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-NK cells derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and NK cell engager multifunctional antibodies, announced today that it has filed two provisional composition of matter patent applications for its FLEX-NK® platform, consisting of NKp46-based NK cell engager multifunctional antibodies targeting GPC3 for the treatment of solid tumors, including Hepatocellular carcinoma, and CD38 for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including Multiple Myeloma.



“Cytovia is the first company to offer optionality to clinicians to use NK engagers either to activate the patient’s own innate cells or in combination with Universal off-the-shelf iPSC-derived NK cells. We are excited about the potential of our NK engagers and believe that they will offer a safe and effective outpatient alternative for those not responding to first-line cancer therapies,” said Dr. Daniel Teper, CEO of Cytovia Therapeutics. “Cytovia is committed to building a strong intellectual property portfolio to support further development of our first-in-class NK engager candidates, with clinical trials starting in the first half 2022.”

Cytovia had signed an exclusive worldwide license in 2020 with Yissum, the Technology Transfer company of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, for its NKp46 antibodies which activate Natural Killer cells. Yissum filed an international patent application (PCT) for the Nkp46 antibody on April 5th, 2021.

NKp46 is uniquely expressed in NK cells including solid tumor infiltrating NK cells. Targeting NKp46 has been shown to activate NK cytotoxic activity, regulate the tumor micro-environment, and prevent metastasis (as published in Immunity). Cytovia has a worldwide exclusive license of anti-NKp46 antibodies developed by Professor Mandelboim at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

CYT 303 is a FLEX-NK® tetravalent bispecific trifunctional antibody targeting GPC3, a glycoprotein highly expressed on solid tumors, including Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), but not on adult healthy cells. CYT303 is being developed to treat solid tumors expressing GPC3, including HCC.

CYT 338 is a FLEX-NK® tetravalent bispecific trifunctional antibody targeting CD38. The anti-CD38 antibody has been shown to kill CD38-expressing myeloma cells while preserving immune cells in a bispecific T-cell engager setting (as published in Haematologica). CYT338 is being developed to treat hematologic malignancies, including Multiple Myeloma.

About FLEX-NK®

FLEX-NK® is a novel tetravalent bispecific trifunctional antibody platform designed to induce targeted killing of tumor cells by redirecting NK cells. FLEX-NK® antibodies bind to both NKp46 on NK cells and a tumor specific antigen on cancer cells.



The FLEX® tetravalent platform is highly potent and behaves like an IgG antibody with high affinity/ avidity, long half-life, and low immunogenicity. The platform has excellent manufacturability and been validated preclinically with in vitro and in vivo data published in J. Immunology.



The FLEX® platform was originally developed under the leadership of Dr. Kadouche, a scientific co-founder of Cytovia. Dr. Kadouche is developing additional novel multi-functional formats with intellectual property assigned to Cytovia.

About Cytovia Therapeutics

Cytovia Therapeutics aims to accelerate patient access to transformational cell therapies and immunotherapies, addressing several of the most challenging unmet medical needs in cancer. Cytovia focuses on Natural Killer (NK) cell biology and applies precision engineering to induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to develop the safest, most effective, most broadly-available off-the-shelf Natural Killer cell therapy as a first line of defense against cancer. Cytovia’s proprietary multi-specific antibody platform has been customized to engage and activate NK Cells at the tumor site. Both platforms offer optionality to clinicians and can also be used synergistically. Cytovia’s R&D laboratories and GMP manufacturing facility are augmented by scientific partnerships with Cellectis, CytoImmune, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, INSERM, the New York Stem Cell Foundation, STC Biologics, and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF).

