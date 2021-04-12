DNA Methylation Market Value Anticipated To Reach US$ 2,726.2 Million By 2027: Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “DNA Methylation Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”

North America holds the largest market share for the global DNA methylation market

The rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure, the presence of prominent players in this region, and massive R&D investments, North America dominates the DNA methylation market. With increased investment in product and industry R&D, demand for protein expression systems is expected to raise, as many mammalian proteins, including growth hormone, insulin, antibodies, and vaccines, are produced on a large scale. Biopharmaceutical sales have recently surpassed 30% of all new pharmaceutical sales in the country. The United States is the world's largest spender on healthcare research. All of these factors contribute to the expansion of the global DNA methylation market.

Market Dynamics

DNA methylation in metabolic diseases, oncology, and immunology flourish the growth of global market

Oncology is one of the fields in which DNA methylation technology is widely used to develop therapeutic strategies aimed at reversing the transcriptional abnormalities inherent in the cancer epigenome. This disruption of epigenetic modifications, which include DNA methylation and histone modification, leads to changes in gene function or expression as well as cellular transformation, which leads to cancer. DNA methylation aids in the development of inhibitors of DNA methyltransferases and histone deacetylases (HDACs), which have been shown to be clinically effective in cancer treatment, demonstrating the importance of DNA methylation technology in oncology.

Segmental Outlook

The global DNA methylation market is segmented based on product, application, technology, and end-user. By product, the market is segmented as enzymes, instruments and consumables, kits, reagents, and bioinformatics tools. Enzymes are further sub segmented into DNA-modifying enzymes, protein-modifying enzymes, and RNA-modifying enzymes. Further, instruments and consumables are sub segmented as next-generation sequencers, qPCR, mass spectrometers, sonicators, and others. Kits is further sub segmented as bisulfite conversion kits, ChIP-sequencing kits, RNA sequencing kits, whole genomic amplification kits, 5-hmC and 5-mC analysis kits, and others. Reagents are further sub segmented as antibodies, buffers, histones, magnetic beads, primers, and among others.

By application, the market is segmented as oncology, metabolic diseases, developmental biology, immunology, cardiovascular diseases, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented as oncology, metabolic diseases, immunology, and others. Based on technology, the market is segregated as DNA methylation, histone modifications, and others. By end-user, the market is segmented as academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations (CROs)

Competitive Landscape

Key companies profiled in this report involve Illumina, Inc., Merck Millipore, Abcam plc, Active Motif, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., New England Biolabs, Agilent Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN, Zymo Research, PerkinElmer, Inc., Diagenode, and among others.

Some of the key observations regarding DNA methylation industry include:

In January 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced official agreement with Illumina to sell Ion AmpliSeq technology to researchers involved in conducting scientific studies on Illumina’s next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms. This best-in-class amplification technology is highly effective in capturing DNA and RNA from minute amounts of samples for application in multiple areas of research. Further, under the agreement, Thermo Fisher will provide Illumina with Ion AmpliSeq technology for research use. Illumina will sell the product directly to its customers under the name AmpliSeq for Illumina.





In April 2019, New England Biolabs announced a new product launch namely, "NEBNext® Enzymatic Methyl-seq (EM-seq™)", an enzyme-based alternative to bisulfite sequencing for methylation analysis. The newly launched product is a conversion method that utilizes enzymatic treatment and minimizes damage to DNA. When combined with the supplied NEBNext Ultra™ II DNA Library Prep reagents, EM-seq produces high-quality libraries for next generation sequencing that enable superior detection of 5mC and 5hmC from fewer sequencing reads. Additionally, the EM-seq method results in the same sequence conversion as whole genome bisulfite sequencing (WGBS), and so the same data analysis pipelines can be used.





In Novemeber 2019, PerkinElmer, Inc., announced launching of new product namely, "NEXTFLEX® ChIP-Seq Kit". The newly launched product is used to accurately survey interactions between protein, DNA, and RNA enabling the interpretation of regulation events central to many biological processes and disease states.



