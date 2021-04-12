LifeLabs celebrates National Medical Laboratory Week

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs is proud to celebrate its more than 6000 front-line employees during the 36th annual National Medical Laboratory Week in Canada. Organized by the Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science, this week celebrates the important professionals who work in the medical laboratory industry. LifeLabs is among the many organizations participating in the national week-long event, dedicated to honouring its valued employees for all they do to support Canadians in making informed decisions about their health.

Since the start of COVID-19 pandemic last year, medical laboratory professionals have worked around-the-clock to support COVID-19 testing, as well as other essential testing for Canadians.

“Throughout this past year, we have celebrated our employees as health care heroes for their unwavering commitment to support this urgent public health care need,” said Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. “National Medical Laboratory Week is another great reminder of all the heroic actions they perform each day to support our health. The resilience, dedication, and compassion every single one of our team members demonstrates every day is truly an inspiration.”

LifeLabs’ frontline employees have remained committed to serving our customers during these difficult times, whether it be at a collection site or behind the scenes to ensure a seamless, accurate and efficient process for testing and reporting large volumes of samples. This includes a wide range of teams tasked with various responsibilities such as LifeLabs’ phlebotomists who service customers at collection centres, or mobile lab technicians and assistants who support those in their homes and service long-term care residences. What’s more, frontline workers such as couriers, quality assurance teams, employees in specimen management, the lab, supply and materials management, customer service, health and safety, and many others, make important contributions to Canadian health care every day.

Across the lab sector there is a shortage of medical laboratory technicians, and the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need for the unique skill sets these professionals bring. As LifeLabs looks to continue supporting the Canadian health care system and meet the need for increased testing, we are growing our medical laboratory team. LifeLabs offers a variety of shifts, state-of-the art facilities, industry-leading technologies, and career advancement opportunities. For more information on careers that are inspired by purpose, visit our careers website.

