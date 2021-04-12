Jamf Ranked #22 in the 2021 Best Workplaces in Technology by Great Place to Work and Fortune  

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, has been ranked by Great Place to Work as one of the 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™. This is Jamf’s first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in 22nd place.



The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 122,000 employees from companies across the U.S. In that survey, 96% of Jamf’s employees said Jamf is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

“We are humbled and delighted for Jamf to be formally recognized as a great place to work. This designation affirms the shared efforts of our employees around the world who work together every day to create a culture where people can thrive and do their best work,” said Amy Rennock, Chief Human Resources Officer at Jamf. “In the midst of a challenging year, our Jamf team has continued to honor our values of selflessness and relentless self-improvement, fostering innovation and inclusion while helping our customers succeed with Apple.”

As the pandemic continues, employees have shifted from wanting traditional office perks to seeking more transparency and flexibility from their employers. Jamf continues to serve its employees globally through multiple initiatives.

Jamf went remote in 24 hours and added new employees every week without skipping a beat.

When Jamf switched to 100% remote work last March, the company leveraged its Apple Enterprise Platform to create a seamless transition for new employees. Jamf has successfully onboarded over 380 employees virtually since the start of the pandemic, and had a 96% employee retention rate in 2020. Jamf was also able to maintain its onboarding process, New Employee Summit, virtually to help new hires get started; meet fellow Jamf employees; and learn about Jamf’s culture, values, and core competencies. This program has been a very successful, and not many companies offer this type of onboarding, but Jamf has found it helps new employees adjust, ease into their new role and develop a deeper, more personal connection to the organization.

Jamf has doubled down on its investment in mental health resources and support structures to ensure they are readily available to Jamf employees around the world.

Jamf has always put employees’ wellbeing first, providing various resources and holding well-attended, all-company meetings about mental health issues and ways to reduce stress, anxiety, and loneliness. However, since 29% of employees working fully remotely have reported feeling burnout since lockdowns began (according to Gallup ), Jamf is doubling down on those efforts. Since January, Jamf began offering mental health/counseling services to all employees, as well as to their spouses, domestic partners, and dependents over the age of 13 as part of their benefits. This online service gives employees an outlet to help them be their best selves.

Inclusion and diversity continues to be a top priority.

Jamf’s Employee Resource Groups have always worked to create an environment that embraces and celebrates unique perspectives and ideas. Jamf’s Inclusion & Diversity Director and the Employee Resource Groups have hosted all-company events and panel discussions covering tough topics to educate and empower employees to create change. Given the challenges of the past year, making sure Jamf employees feel safe, cared for, and supported is more important than ever.

The Best Workplaces in Technology list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

