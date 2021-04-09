2021-04-09 09:08:59.1 New Draw Game Provides Cash for Life
The Missouri Lottery is launching a daily multi-state Draw Game on Sunday, April 11. With Cash4Life, players can win a top prize of $1,000 a day for life or an impressive second-tier prize of $1,000 a week for life.
“Our players love the idea of winning a prize that pays for a lifetime, and this $2 game delivers that chance every single night,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery.
“Cash4Life has exceptional upper level prizes, and it offers great overall chances of 1 in 8 for winning across all prize levels.
“Cash4Life is also our first multi-state game to offer EZ Match,” she added.
The extra play option instantly awards prizes up to $500 for matched EZ Match numbers. It’s a popular feature for in-state games like Pick 3, Pick 4, Show Me Cash and Lotto.
“It’s something I think players will enjoy with Cash4Life, too,” Reardon said.
To play Cash4Life, players choose a set of five white-ball numbers ranging from 1 to 60, as well a green CASH BALL number from 1 to 4, and prizes are awarded for matches to the numbers drawn:
|Match
|Prize
|Chances 1 In
|5 + 1
|$1,000 A Day for Life*
|21,846,048
|5 + 0
|$1,000 A Week for Life**
|7,282,016
|4 + 1
|$2,500***
|79,440
|4 + 0
|$500
|26,480
|3 + 1
|$100
|1,471
|3 + 0
|$25
|490
|2 + 1
|$10
|83
|2 + 0
|$4
|28
|1 + 1
|$2
|13
|
Overall Chances of Winning a Prize: 1 in 8
Cash4Life drawings are held seven days a week at 8 p.m. The game is also played in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia.