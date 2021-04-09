2021-04-09 09:08:59.1 New Draw Game Provides Cash for Life

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Missouri Lottery is launching a daily multi-state Draw Game on Sunday, April 11. With Cash4Life, players can win a top prize of $1,000 a day for life or an impressive second-tier prize of $1,000 a week for life.

“Our players love the idea of winning a prize that pays for a lifetime, and this $2 game delivers that chance every single night,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery.

“Cash4Life has exceptional upper level prizes, and it offers great overall chances of 1 in 8 for winning across all prize levels.

“Cash4Life is also our first multi-state game to offer EZ Match,” she added.

The extra play option instantly awards prizes up to $500 for matched EZ Match numbers. It’s a popular feature for in-state games like Pick 3, Pick 4, Show Me Cash and Lotto.

“It’s something I think players will enjoy with Cash4Life, too,” Reardon said.

To play Cash4Life, players choose a set of five white-ball numbers ranging from 1 to 60, as well a green CASH BALL number from 1 to 4, and prizes are awarded for matches to the numbers drawn:

Match Prize Chances 1 In
5 + 1 $1,000 A Day for Life* 21,846,048
5 + 0 $1,000 A Week for Life** 7,282,016
4 + 1 $2,500*** 79,440
4 + 0 $500 26,480
3 + 1 $100 1,471
3 + 0 $25 490
2 + 1 $10 83
2 + 0 $4 28
1 + 1 $2 13

Overall Chances of Winning a Prize: 1 in 8

Cash4Life drawings are held seven days a week at 8 p.m. The game is also played in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia.

 

 

