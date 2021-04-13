Vincit Announces Acquisition of Arizona Digital Development Firm VURIA™

"We appreciate VURIA’s tremendous talent and their 20-year history, and are excited to be able to offer our growing number of customers a wider range of expertise," says Ville Houttu, CEO of Vincit USA. Ville Houttu, CEO of Vincit USA in Arizona

IRVINE, CA, USA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vincit California, a leading software development and design company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of VURIA™, a website design and mobile app development firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The acquisition expands Vincit’s operations in the U.S., enhancing its ability to provide creative, cutting edge digital and mobile services to its customers in California and across the nation. With the expansion, Vincit California will also transition to the name Vincit USA.

“The acquisition of VURIA’s business supports Vincit USA’s strategically aligned plan from both a geographic expansion and an offerings diversification perspective,” says Ville Houttu, CEO of Vincit USA. “With the VURIA team we have even better positioning to offer our clients world-class hosting, and e-commerce design and development services. We appreciate VURIA’s tremendous talent and their 20-year history, and are excited to be able to offer our growing number of customers a wider range of expertise.”

Founded in 2007, Vincit has developed top-of-the-line innovative digital solutions and mobile apps for a wide variety of clients, including Yamaha, KCRW, Kellogg’s, GE and more. Vincit currently employs more than 500 professionals across its locations in California, Finland and Switzerland, and is nationally acclaimed for its progressive work culture and fostering a flat workplace hierarchy. Featured as a Best Workplace for Innovators in 2020 by Fast Company, the company has also been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplace list and included on Orange County Business Journal’s Best Places to Work list twice. In 2018, Houttu was awarded Entrepreneur of the Year by the Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re excited to join forces with Vincit as it continues to invest in making humanized digital design and development the norm,” says Martin Diamond, Founder and President of VURIA™. “Vuria will be able to provide customers with first-class digital services on a larger scale.”

Founded in 2001, VURIA™ is a privately held organization that designs and implements e-commerce and customer relationship management solutions for its customers, as well as websites and mobile applications. VURIA™ also maintains the applications and sites it implements. The company has more than 20 employees and nearly three hundred active customers.

About Vincit

Founded in 2007, Vincit is a leading software development and design agency with offices in the United States, Finland and Switzerland. Nationally recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company, Vincit's success stems from satisfied customers and satisfied employees. Vincit is a listed company on Nasdaq First North under the ticker symbol “VINCIT.” For more information, please visit vincit.com.

About VURIA™

VURIA™ Creative Technology is a full-service marketing firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona, specializing in building custom websites, search engine optimization, eCommerce platforms, multi-media marketing, and in-house video production. Since the company's inception in 2000, VURIA™ Creative Technology has designed and launched thousands of websites and successful marketing campaigns on both local and national levels.



