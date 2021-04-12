THE INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION ANNOUNCES MAJOR RE-BRANDING
The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP), today, is proud to launch their re-branded logo and re-designed website.ROYSTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED KINGDOM, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP), today, is proud to launch their re-branded logo and re-designed website.
IASP leads the global effort in suicide prevention having developed an effective forum that is proactive in creating strong collaborative partnerships and promoting evidence-based action. in order to reduce the incidence of suicide and suicidal behaviour.
The re-design and re-branding process has been undertaken with IASP members’ needs in mind and is underpinned by the organisations’ mission. The design concept behind the new website was to provide a functional space for sharing knowledge and information, strengthening our forum and network.
This concept was underpinned by the re-branding of the IASP logo. Designed by Aled Jones at NotJones Studio, the logo merges IASP's informative and uplifting values to create a symbol that visually represents an eclipse, the umbra covering the bright sun beneath as a symbol of hope towards furthering suicide prevention.
Professor Rory O’Connor, President of IASP stated “This has been a time of positive progress for the organisation. This re-brand is an important step in ensuring we have access to a functional space to share our knowledge, to help us achieve our collective endeavour to prevent suicide globally.”
Whilst IASP is not a crisis centre, as the global lead in suicide prevention, IASP shares a resolve and responsibility to connect people in crisis to help. To that endeavour, our new website holds a collaboration with Find a Helpline, an online tool that connects people to helplines in over 50 countries.
ENDS :
Contacts:
General communication enquiries:
• Globally: Communications@iasp.info Marketing & Communications Katherinethomson@iasp.info
Media talent: Professor Rory O’Connor: has a long-standing interest in suicide research and prevention; he has been working in the field since 1994. He is Professor of Health Psychology at the University of Glasgow in Scotland and Past President of the International Academy of Suicide Research. Rory leads the Suicidal Behaviour Research Laboratory (www.suicideresearch.info) at the University of Glasgow, one of the leading suicide and self-harm research groups in the UK.
Notes for editors:
The International Association for Suicide Prevention
The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) leads the global effort in suicide prevention having developed an effective forum that is proactive in creating strong collaborative partnerships and promoting evidence-based action in order to reduce the incidence of suicide and suicidal behaviour (www.iasp.info). Established in 1960, IASP is the largest international association dedicated to suicide prevention and to the alleviation of the effects of suicide and collaborates closely with relevant international organisations.
Important note: Journalists reporting on this subject are advised to include information on relevant help lines and websites. This webpage provides details of crisis centres & helplines around the globe.
Katherine Thomson
International Association for Suicide Prevention
katherinethomson@iasp.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn