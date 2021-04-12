CANNSUN GROUP PLC ANNOUNCES AWARDING OF GACP CERTIFICATION AND FIRST HARVEST OF OUTDOOR CANNABIS CROP
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannsun Group PLC ("Cannsun"), a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new medicines to optimize human potential with operations in South Africa, Greece, Thailand and Lesotho; announces that on March 15, 2021 their licensed 23-hectare cannabis cultivation facility in Cape Town, South Africa was awarded with GACP (Good Agricultural and Collection Practices) certification.
The certificate was awarded by Control Union a global agricultural supply chain and services company. The certificate, known as CUMCS, is awarded to companies which are found to be compliant in accordance with the standard as well as the WHO guidelines on Good Agriculture Collection Practices (GACP) for medical cannabis.
Cannsun’s Facility in Atlantis, Cape Town, is the largest licenced medical cannabis facility in South Africa. Cannsun is currently harvesting 2,500 high THC flower and 400 CBG plants from its outdoor operations. Additionally, Cannsun will harvest 2,000 high THC flower grown in their greenhouse tunnels. The cultivation is grown with premium local genetics and will be available for medical distribution within 30 days both for domestic use and export. Cannsun expects between 500,000 to 700,000 grams of flower available for sale in Q2 2021.
“We are very pleased with the performance of our operations and team here in South Africa, receiving our GACP solidifies our goals to be a leading medical cannabis producer in our region. We will have the ability to serve the growing domestic demand and export to European countries looking for unique cannabis strains to treat medically prescribed patients.” commented Pholoso Malatji, Co-Founder and Head of South Africa Operations.
Cannsun’s current cultivation footprint is approximately 3.0 hectares including mother room, vegetation, flower and drying/production facility. Expansion will be undertaken in Q4 2021 doubling existing cultivation footprint and constructing a GMP processing facility. Further expansion will be driven by continuing growth in domestic and global demand.
About Cannsun
Cannsun is re-emerging as a science-led, global, healthcare company focused on leveraging its existing infrastructure and reputation in the manufacture and distribution of established healthcare products and pharmaceuticals, as well as building a vertically integrated cannabinoid division. The Company currently distributes products to thousands of healthcare professionals and pharmacies in 21 countries. Cannsun’s current projected growth will enable continued distribution reach across the globe helping people live better & healthier lives.
www.cannsun.com
Contact:
Rorisang Ntai
Director
Phone: +27 82 575 1144
Email: rorisang@cannsun.com
Greg Bealer
Director of Finance
Phone: +1 780 970 3789
Email: g.bealer@cannsun.com
David Parry
