Astronaut John “Danny” Olivas Launches STEP INTO SPACE - Embrace the Unknown New Inspirational Presentation & Event

The exploration of Space is not so different from challenges we undertake here on Earth. Lofty goals and unforeseen circumstances are common of the ether to which every human endeavor is bound.”
— Astronaut John "Danny" Olivas, Ph.D, PE
NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, on the 60th Anniversary of the first human to journey into outer space, Astronaut John “Danny” Olivas, Ph.D. and uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good, LLC, is proud to launch, STEP INTO SPACE - Embrace the Unknown, a new inspirational corporate presentation and event designed specifically for businesses in a continuing and post-pandemic world.

The presentation was developed during the pandemic, and as a direct response to observations about decision making and performance across a wide range of sectors including businesses, community groups and personal experiences.

“The exploration of Space is not so different from the many challenges we undertake here on Earth. Seemingly unreachable goals, unforeseen circumstances, and resource constraints are common of the ether to which every human endeavor is bound.”, noted Astronaut John “Danny” Olivas, “ In my new presentation STEP INTO SPACE - Embrace the Unknown, I share my Lessons Learned in Space to encourage a proactive thought process and practice, as well as provide an approach, methodology, and perspective for success across a wide range of ideas and industries.”

Through spectacular footage and photos from his time and personal experiences in Space, Astronaut Olivas illustrates his message through a remarkable visual journey for the audience. To learn more about STEP INTO SPACE – Embrace the Unknown and a sampling of the presentation video content please view here, or direct on The Astronaut Channel on youtube at : https://youtu.be/zqZxAlRPlg4

For more information and bookings please email annie@uniphigood.com, or visit www.AstronautDannyOlivas.com

About:
Astronaut John “Danny” Olivas, Ph.D, PE, Dr. Olivas, a Mission Specialist for NASA for 12 years, worked on technical projects on land, under the ocean and in space. He was a crew member on two space shuttle missions, logging more than 650 hours, 440 earth orbits and 11 million miles in space and participating in five spacewalks totaling 34 hours. In space, he installed critical components into the International Space Station. He also accomplished the first ever spacewalk to repair the shuttle while in orbit, when damaged heat shielding posed a potentially disastrous threat to the shuttle and its crew.
Currently, Dr. Olivas is the president and driving force behind OMS117,™ a team of veteran scientists, engineers and business people who use Lessons Learned In Space™ to prevent or mitigate catastrophic engineering failures of critical systems and processes that could undermine a mission’s success, injure people, or squander assets. Dr. Olivas holds a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering and materials science from Rice University. His award-winning Children’s Book Endeavour’s Long Journey is available in English and Spanish and may be found on his website at www.AstronautDannyOlivas.com.

uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good, LLC, founders of National Astronaut Day, is honored to represent an incredible roster of Astronauts, who share this remarkable “out of this world” experience, related to lessons learned as an Astronaut from a personal point of view, and in their own voice, to deliver some of the world’s most compelling and motivating speaking engagements, panel discussions, Q&A’s, book projects, brand and media collaborations and beyond. Topics include things such as innovation, motivation, technology, the future of space exploration, perseverance, education, engineering, safety, adventure, risk, strategy, STEM/STEAM topics, resilience, crisis management and more. Requests for customized content and virtual presentations and events are welcomed. #WeBelieveInAstronauts

Contact:
Annie Balliro, President & CEO, uniphigood, LLC
annie@uniphigood.com, (917) 674-1249
