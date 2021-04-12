MDC’s St. Louis Regional Office on Busch Conservation Area is now open

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has reopened its St. Louis Regional Office to the public. The building is located on the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles. Hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The regional office’s front desk is available to walk-in traffic for information or permit sales. Due to ongoing public health and safety concerns, the rest of the building, including the exhibit galleries and classrooms, are currently not accessible for public use, except in conjunction with MDC-lead programs.

For the safety of visitors and staff, MDC asks all guests to observe social distancing guidelines and maintain at least six feet from others. Wearing protective face coverings is also highly encouraged.

All outdoor facilities on the 6,950-acre Busch Conservation Area, including trails, fishing lakes and the archery range complex, remain accessible to the public every day from 4 a.m.-10 p.m. The All-In Bait and Tackle Shop is also now open for the season.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is located at 2360 Highway D in St. Charles, about two miles west of Highway 94.