Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market Size to Reach USD 2.23 Billion By 2028: CAGR of 9.2% | Reports And Data

The global protein crystallization & crystallography market size is expected to reach USD 2.23 Billion By 2028 at a CAGR of 9.2%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid technological advancements in protein crystallography and increasing demand for protein therapeutics are some key factors expected to boost adoption of protein crystallization technique and this is expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing use of protein crystallography in drug discovery and development to cater to unmet medical needs is also a key factor expected to boost revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Protein crystallization is the process of forming protein crystals that offer key insights into protein function and helps researchers understand the inner workings of a living cell. X-ray crystallography and neutron diffraction are extensively used to produce atomic level structural images of proteins and other biological macromolecules. Protein crystallization is considered a crucial tool for demonstrating chemical purity of proteins and for their purification. Protein crystallography has also widely been used for drug discovery and development processes. Increasing demand for protein therapeutics has been observed in the recent past owing to increased use in treatment of various chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and multiple sclerosis, among others. High-throughput crystallography is considered to be a vital tool in drug discovery processes as it offers a quick way to tailor drug candidates to specific targets. This is expected to further boost market revenue growth over the forecast period.

However, high initial costs associated with equipment used in crystallization experiments and dearth of skilled and trained professionals are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period. In addition, lack of availability of standardized protocol for protein crystallization experiments are expected to hamper market growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

X-ray crystallography segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing use of the technique for elucidating membrane protein structure and in drug discovery and development.

Consumable segment revenue is expected to expand considerably over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for reagents & kits and microplates for research and increasing application of reagents and kits in protein chemistry.

Pharmaceutical company segment is expected to register considerable revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing application of protein crystallization in drug delivery procedures and rising demand for protein therapeutics.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant share in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Growth can be attributed to increasing awareness about protein crystallization techniques, increasing proteomics research, and increasing need for discovery and development of novel drug candidates to cater to increasing medical needs.

In March 2021, Bruker Corporation announced the launch of its new plasma proteomics software and consumables for chemical cross linking of proteins to further advance proteomics research.

Key companies in the global market include:

Rigaku Corporation

Hampton Research

Jena Bioscience GmbH

Bruker Corporation

Molecular Dimensions Ltd.

Formulatrix, Inc.

MiTeGen LLC

Biogenuix

Arinax Scientific Instrumentation

HiMedia Laboratories

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global protein crystallization & crystallography market based on technology, product & service, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

X-ray Crystallography

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)

Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Consumables Microplates 96 well-plates 48-well plates 24-well plates Crystal Mounts and Loops Reagents Kits/Screens Other Consumables

Instruments Liquid Handling Instruments Automated Manual Crystal Imaging Instruments

Software & Services

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Government Institutes

Academic Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



