Helping Brands And Athletes Get Together: A Luke Cervino Story

/EIN News/ -- Texas, USA, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via Influencivewire -As the years go by, more brands make the switch to influencer marketing from conventional Pay-per-click ads. One might ask what propelled these brands to ditch the old ways and embrace new ones. Well, according to recent studies, Influencer marketing has a far better Return on Investment(ROI) compared to Pay-Per-Click Ads; $6.50 in revenue for every $1 spent. In contrast, PPC gives an ROI of $3 on every $1.60 spent. To firms who spend millions in ad spend every year, this is welcome news.

Over the years, a handful of individuals have taken it upon themselves to connect brands in desperate need of this kind of change with top-notch influencers catered specifically for their audience. One of such individuals is Luke Cervino.



New Jersey-born entrepreneur Luke Cervino is the founder of A1A Media, an innovative digital firm that represents world-class athletes and helps connect these athletes with brands actively searching for them. In just two years, Luke has partnered up with superstar athletes such as NBA champion, now ESPN sports analyst Kendrick Perkins! Aside from influencer marketing, A1A media also offers PR Services and social media management.



How has Luke achieved all this? Well, Luke is well known for bringing unprecedented value and results to his clients. His clients spoke well about him to their colleagues, which helped scale the brand higher.



"People need to trust you to do business with you, and word of mouth referrals are, in my opinion, one still one of the strongest forms of marketing."- Luke shares.



However, Word-of-mouth marketing hasn't been the only thing that has kept A1A media afloat. Looking back two years ago, one might find it difficult to compare the A1A brand to what it is now. At the start, Luke faced various obstacles that threatened to bring his plans of creating a successful influencer brand to a standstill. Hurdles such as managing and prioritizing inbound leads surfaced. He also faced issues with expanding his business. Luke overcame all of these by simply creating a system.



"Organization and creating a system is some advice I love to give. Find the best and most efficient system that works for you and stick to it. Having a system makes it easier to execute tasks and stay focused. You should also be consistent with following this system.” - Luke.



During these arduous periods, Luke also experienced uncertainty. In a recent interview, he shares that it was a battle with his mind. There were some days where he was greatly discouraged to continue. However, he didn't let this deter him. As someone who is well versed in basketball, Luke embraced the Mamba mentality from the Late Basketball Star, Kobe Bryant, and applied it daily. He's done nothing but grow ever since, not only as a professional in his field but as a person.



Luke has had a great run so far and has no plans of backing down. He plans to work with more promising athletes in the future and connect them with major brands worldwide. You can contact luke via the following links below:





