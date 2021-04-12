Chef and I launches a new kind of meal kit, without the kit

Chef and I just launched a meal planning and cooking how-to service made for daily home cooking. It’s like getting a meal kit, without the kit. Save the planet and get guided cooking classes.

Chef and I just launched a meal planning and cooking how-to service made for busy parents and anyone looking for healthy and delicious meals; simplifying daily home cooking.

“It’s like getting a meal kit, without the kit. Save the planet and get guided cooking classes. It’s a win win.“

With easy online video recipes and grocery lists for different cooking styles and diets, Chef and I is changing the relationship we have with food and cooking.

Chef and I provides carefully curated and wide variety of chef led meal plans including vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free. Just pick your favorite chef and get curated weekly recipes with recipe walkthrough videos, making for deceptively easy and delicious dinners that will have your family asking for seconds.

These days eating has become a process that involves researching recipes, deciphering ingredient labels, shopping for foods at multiple stores and even a new vocabulary – Paleo, Keto, Upcycled, Organic, B-Corp, Free Trade, Fair Trade, zero-waste, sustainable, cbd infused, the list goes on.

Food and cooking continues to take on new meanings and trends, especially with more people spending time at home, but being able to deliver a variety of healthy and delicious meals on the regular is not easy for parents and busy professionals. We want to get back to the basics of cooking and meal planning in order to save people time, stress and limit the amount of food and packaging waste.

Chef and I’s meal planning service is subscription-based and only costs $20 a month. The company offers meal plans from well-known chefs, each of which has a specific focus. Clients can choose the most suitable chef for their diet and cooking style. Because we don’t ship out ingredients like other meal kits, which rely heavily on single-use plastic packaging, we are cutting down on environmental impact. And because each chef plans out meals a week at a time, one shop will cover all your meals, minimizing food waste.

For example, Izzy Lassance shares 30-minute vegan recipes. Chef Sarah specializes in grain-free and dairy-free cooking. Chef Alain Lemaire, Food Network’s Chopped and Cutthroat Kitchen Competitor, will help his subscribers bring Caribbean flavors into home cooking. The company plans to expand the range of meal plans and chefs further.

“We’re looking at the Peloton model for inspiration, making the chefs and their individual styles the centerpiece of engagement with our community, and will continue to add chef and cooking content as we grow.“ – Founder and CEO, Casey Bull

The meal plan comes with 3 dinners designed to be prepared mid-week along with a bonus ‘Chef’s Special’ recipe. This fourth recipe varies from chef to chef and can be anything from breakfast to dessert. Each recipe in the meal plan comes with a recipe walk-through video. Clients can watch the chef cooking and follow along in real time.

Once the meal plan is selected, clients will be able to download the shopping list for the week’s meal plan. The meal plans account for maximum efficiency in ingredients across the chosen recipes for the week.

“Chef and I helps its clients enjoy seamless meal planning, preparation, and cooking,” said Casey Bull, Founder of Chef and I. “Chefs curate clients’ weekly meals to help them reduce food waste and excess spending.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.chefandicooking.com/ and follow on social media https://www.instagram.com/chefandicooking/





Name: Casey Bull Organization: Chef and I Inc Address: 651 N Broad St Suite 206, Middletown, Deleware 19709, United States