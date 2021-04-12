Lithopone Market Size to Reach $218.6 Million by 2027 | CAGR: 3.3%: AMR

Increase in use in the plastics processing industry, surge in end-uses of rubber products, and use of lithopone in the paints & coatings industry fuel the growth of the global lithopone market. By application, the paints and coatings segment held the major share in 2019. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative by 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global lithopone market was estimated at $169.8 million in 2019 and is expected to hit at $218.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in use in the plastics processing industry, surge in end-uses of rubber products, and use of lithopone in the paints & coatings industry fuel the growth of the global lithopone market. On the other hand, availability of alternative inorganic white pigments impedes the growth to some extent. However, new product development would create new opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample PDF (195 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11028

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to delays in road construction projects across the world. This, in declined the demand for lithopone which is used in road marking paints.

However, the global situation is being ameliorated on a gradual note, and the market is anticipated to recoup soon.

The global lithopone market is analyzed across application and region. On the basis of application, the paints and coatings segment held the major share in 2019, contributing to around one-third of the global lithopone market. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.2% throughout the forecast period.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11028?reqfor=covid

On the basis of region, the market across Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.1% by 2027. The same region would also dominate in terms of revenue in 2019, garnering nearly half of the global market. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global lithopone market report include Fengchen Group Co. Ltd., Henan Premtec Enterprise Corporation, Langfang Pairs Horses Chemical Co. Ltd., Natural Pigments Inc., ZhengZhou Sino Chemical Products Co. Ltd., Titanos Group, Anhui Union Titanium Enterprise Co. Ltd., Noah Technologies Corporation, VB Technochemicals SA, and Venator Materials PLC. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lithopone-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com