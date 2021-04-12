Q-Gold Resources Mourns the Passing of Director, Maurice J. Colson

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd (TSXV: QGR) (“Q-Gold” or the “Company”) regrets to announce the passing of board member, Maurice ‘Moe’ Colson.



“I am saddened to announce the recent passing of our colleague and Director, Moe Colson,” commented Evan Veryard, Chief Executive Officer of Q-Gold Resources. “As a well-respected and successful veteran of the investment industry, Moe brought valuable experience to the Company. He will be remembered as an exceptional colleague and devoted family-man – we pass along our condolences to his family and friends.”

Mr. Colson served as board member for Q-Gold starting in 2019, and supported the Company’s recent development initiatives, including restarting exploration in Mine Centre, Ontario and acquiring a highly prospective Peruvian silver property. With more than 35 years of experience in the investment industry, his support in providing strategic counsel and assistance with financing was highly valuable.

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources (TSXV: QGR, OTC: QGLDF, FRA: QX9G) is a publicly traded Canada-based mineral exploration company targeting high-grade gold and silver discoveries in multiple jurisdictions. Q-Gold is currently exploring for gold at the past-producing Foley Gold Mine in Mine Centre, Ontario and for silver at the Surupana Property in the silver-rich altiplano region of Peru.

For further information, contact:

Evan Veryard

Chief Executive Officer

+1 416 571 9037

evan.veryard@qgoldresources.com

Website: www.qgoldresources.com

Cautionary Note

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements, as well as other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



