Forbes Recognizes Sandra Cho as One of America’s Top Woman Wealth Advisors

/EIN News/ -- ENCINO, Calif., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandra Cho, founder and President of Pointwealth Capital Management in Encino, CA, has been named one of the 2021 Top Women Wealth Advisors in the nation, according to a list recently published by Forbes.



The Forbes special report highlights top-performing women wealth management professionals across the nation and is based on insights from SHOOK Research, which compiles quantitative and qualitative criteria. According to Forbes, the women honored on the list have at least seven years’ experience, and were chosen based on industry experience, in-person interviews, compliance records and assets under management*. Read the full list here.

“I am honored to have made the list for the second year in a row,” said Sandra Cho. “It is a testament that walking with my clients and their families during my 18 years in the industry has been a mutual blessing. I’m excited to continue the journey with them.”

Pointwealth Capital Management is a full-service financial services company, affiliated with LPL Financial and Golden State Wealth Management. Pointwealth offers professional investment management as well as fee-based financial planning, retirement and corporate plan management, annuity and insurance products, and alternative products such as structured notes, real estate, and private equity.

“This is a prestigious list of highly successful women advisors, and I am pleased to congratulate Sandra Cho on behalf of the entire LPL family,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “Sandra Cho demonstrates a strong commitment to clients, providing meaningful insights and hands-on service as she helps them work toward their financial goals and dreams. This past year has been unprecedented, with market volatility and so many other uncertainties, but Sandra Cho found ways to elevate her business and thrive.”

“This is a respected list that represents the best women advisors in the country. The fact that Sandra has been acknowledged two years in a row is a testament to her commitment to her clients and her community,” said Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of Golden State.

*The Forbes ranking of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through in-person interviews. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of this advisor’s future performance. Neither LPL Financial nor the advisors pay a fee to Forbes in exchange for inclusion in the Top Women Wealth Advisors list.

Pointwealth Capital Management, Golden State Wealth Management, LPL Financial, Forbes, SHOOK Research are all separate entities.

Sandra Cho is a registered representative with and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Golden State Wealth Management, an SEC registered investment advisor. Pointwealth Capital Management and Golden State Wealth Management are separate entities from LPL Financial. CA Insurance License 0E17268.

Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners, and Golden State Asset Management, together the Golden State Family of Companies, are federally registered investment advisers under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. The communications of an adviser provide you with information about which you determine to hire or retain an adviser. Information about Golden State Family of Companies can be found by visiting www.adviserinfo.sec.gov and searching by the adviser’s name. This is prepared for informational purposes only.

Contact:

Sandra Cho

818-392-3979

Sandra@PointwealthCM.com