Farmako supplies inhouse-developed THC-testkits to STADAPHARM for the identity testing of medical cannabis

/EIN News/ -- FRANKFURT, Germany, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmako GmbH, GDP certified pharmaceutical wholesaler with a focus on the cannabinoid therapy, initiates cooperation with STADAPHARM GmbH for the supply of THC-testkits to STADAPHARM. The THC-testkits, which are inhouse-developed and produced by Farmako, will be offered by STADAPHARM as of April 2021 as auxiliary tool for pharmacists to conduct the identity testing of medical cannabis flowers and extracts in an easy, quick and cost-efficient way.

Farmako and STADAPHARM have signed an agreement for the supply of THC-testkits. STADAPHARM GmbH, which is responsible for the Specialty Pharmaceuticals business within the STADA Group, will be entering the medical cannabis market in Q2 2021. The company will launch its own THC cannabis flowers and extracts and will also offer the THC-testkit, developed and produced by Farmako, along with its own products to pharmacists for the identity testing of medical cannabis.

Farmako has been supplying the THC-testkit to pharmacies since December 2020. The testkit, for which Farmako holds a patent protection, facilitates a THC identity testing of cannabis in only 5 minutes, without the need for further auxiliary devices or expensive reference substances – thus offering an easy, quick and cost-efficient alternative to the time-consuming and costly thin layer chromatography for the identity testing of pharmaceutical ingredients or medicines containing THC. The THC-testkit has been validated by the German testing laboratory DSI-pharm, Quality Services International GmbH, regarding the specificity for the purpose of proof of identity of cannabis flowers and extracts according to German Pharmacopoeia.

Farmako has been active as a reliable supplier of medical cannabis flowers since the beginning of 2019. In Q4 2020 the product portfolio was enhanced by pharma-grade CBD isolate (GMP) as well as the THC-testkit and IMC cannabis flowers. Starting from Q2 2021, Farmako will further complement its product range by its own high THC cannabis extracts at a fair price.

In this way, Farmako takes root as a supplier with a comprehensive portfolio in the medical cannabis market and continues to present itself as reliable partner for the retail and wholesale market.

"Discussion in the cannabis market often circles around the high barriers for patients, suppliers, doctors and pharmacists. Therefore, we at Farmako want to facilitate easier access to cannabinoid therapy for patients with a high burden of suffering via fair prices, reliable supply and efficient service for healthcare professionals. For us, cooperation is an important element of competition, only in this way we can develop the market for the benefit of the patients. Therefore, we are very happy about this partnership with STADAPHARM, a highly renowned pharma corporation“, comments Katrin Eckmans, CEO of Farmako GmbH.

Further information about the THC-testkit:

According to Section 11 of the German Pharmacies Rules and Regulations (Apothekenbetriebsordnung – ApBetrO), pharmaceutical ingredients for which a certificate of analysis/release is available to confirm the qualitative compliance, must be tested at least for their identity. According to Section 6, para. 1 sentence 2 ApBetrO a pharmacy can apply alternative testing methods, different from the ones mentioned in the German Pharmacopoeia (DAB) (i.e. the thin layer chromatography as per DAB "Standardized Cannabis Extract“ and DAB "Cannabis Flowers“), provided that the alternative testing method delivers the same results as the methods and instruments in the DAB.

The thin layer chromatography as method for the identity testing in accordance with DAB is effective, however, is associated with high workload and excessive costs. The pure test stripes which have been on the market until now did not offer an effective facilitation, since pharmacies needed to prepare their own testing solution and had to use a large amount of the cannabis material for the testing – resulting in high costs for the pharmacies and the patients.

The patent-protected THC-testkit developed by Farmako facilitates a very quick, validated and economical THC identity testing, with minimal time and material usage.

The testing method is based on a highly specific immunoassay THC test stripe and a ready-to-use test solution (contains methanol). All necessary testing material is already included in the testkit – only water needs to me added. The qualitative detection of THC only requires very limited amounts the cannabis flos (5-20mg) or cannabis extracts (1-2 drops). Within 5 minutes the testing result is available.

Notes:

Supervision over pharmacies and the interpretation of the German Pharmacopoeia is with the health authority pharmacies and pharmacy councils. Since there is no uniform ruling or interpretation throughout the German federal states, pharmacists are advised to consult the health authority pharmacies regarding the identity testing of medical cannabis.

The THC-testkit is patent-protected by Farmako (German patent filing no. DE102020127871).

THC-Testkit for pharmacies only, not for consumer use.

Product contains methanol (EG-Nr.: 200-659-6); CLP hazard class and category: Flam. Liq. 2, Acute Tox. 3/3/3, STOT SE 1.

About Farmako

Farmako GmbH is a GDP certified pharmaceutical wholesaler, focussing on medical cannabis and aiming at facilitating access to reliable cannabinoid therapy to patients with a high burden of suffering as well as providing efficient support to healthcare professionals: via fair prices, reliable product quality and ability to supply as well as efficient service. The company already distributes medical cannabis to pharmacies in Germany since March 2019 and is fully licensed in the UK to start distribution operations there in 2021. Farmako is a 100% subsidiary of AgraFlora Organics International Inc.

For more information please visit: https://www.farmako.de/en/ .

About STADA Arzneimittel AG

STADA Arzneimittel AG is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. The company focuses on a two-pillar strategy consisting of generics, including specialty pharmaceuticals and non-prescription consumer health products. Worldwide, STADA Arzneimittel AG sells its products in approximately 120 countries. In financial year 2019, STADA achieved adjusted Group sales of EUR 2,608.6 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 625.5 million. As of December 31, 2019, STADA employed 11,100 people worldwide.

About AgraFlora

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. is a leading cannabis company building shareholder value through the development of revenue generating operating assets in the global cannabis industry. AgraFlora is focused primarily on the Canadian cannabis industry – the world’s most advanced and regulated legal cannabis market. Its flagship Canadian asset is Propagation Services Canada, a large-scale commercial greenhouse in Delta, BC focused on reshaping the Canadian flower market with high-potency, low-cost cannabis. In addition, AgraFlora’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Farmako GmbH, is focused on becoming Europe’s leading distributor of medical cannabis. Farmako currently has active distribution operations in Germany and expects to commence active operations in the United Kingdom in 2021.

For more information about AgraFlora, please visit www.agraflora.ca and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Press contact: press@farmako.de