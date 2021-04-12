Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Berger Kahn Welcomes Bonnie J. Bennett – Senior Counsel with Wildfire Litigation Team

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experienced wildfire litigator Bonnie Bennett joins Berger Kahn as Senior Counsel with the wildfire litigation team on April 12, 2021.

Bennett obtained her law degree from Chapman University in 2005 with an emphasis in Environmental Law. Before focusing her practice on Subrogation, Bonnie had extensive experience defending general contractors, developers and insurers in high stakes litigation. 

Said Managing Partner Craig Simon, “Bonnie is a perfect fit for our Subrogation practice which is why I personally recruited her. I am pleased that we were able to convince Bonnie to join our firm.”

While at different firms, Simon and Bennett worked together on the recent $2.2B Woolsey Fire cases and the $1.6B Thomas Fire cases and have also collaborated for many years on other large wildfire subrogation efforts against major utility companies.

Said Bennett of joining the practice at Berger Kahn, “My passion is plaintiff Subrogation recovery cases, and I am ready to work hard to assist our clients in their recovery efforts.”

ABOUT BERGER KAHN: Berger Kahn, A Law Corporation, is a California-based law firm, with practice areas including insurance coverage and litigation, business litigation, labor and employment, serious personal injury and wrongful death, and subrogation. The firm is located in Irvine and San Diego and serves matters statewide including in Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, Orange County, as well as in Arizona and Texas. http://www.bergerkahn.com

ABOUT BONNIE BENNETT: Bonnie J. Bennett is Senior Counsel at Berger Kahn in wildfire litigation team. With over 15 years of experience, she is a dedicated litigator who seeks to help recover monies paid out to people affected by wildfire. Bonnie has prosecuted subrogation claims in many wildfires, including the North Bay and Camp Fires against PG&E, and the Thomas, Rye, and Woolsey Fires against Southern California Edison. In addition, Bonnie has been involved in the American Inns of Court. http://bergerkahn.com/our-people/bonnie-j-bennett/

Media Contact: Jess Block Nerren, jblock@bergerkahn.com, 909-706-8525


