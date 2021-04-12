Antios Therapeutics Raises $96 Million in a Series B Financing

/EIN News/ -- Funding will support the Phase 2 clinical program of ATI-2173 in HBV

Soleus Capital led the round with new major investors RA Capital Management, Adage Capital Management LP, Pontifax and Aisling Capital as well as Altium Capital, Amzak Health, Granite Point Capital Management, LP, and LifeSci Venture Partners and participating existing investors Lumira Ventures, Cam Capital, Delos Capital, Domain Associates and Sixty Degree Capital

MENDHAM, N.J., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antios Therapeutics, Inc. (“Antios”) today announced the successful completion of a $96 million Series B financing. The proceeds from this financing will support the ongoing Phase 2 clinical program which is evaluating the potential for the Company’s lead clinical candidate, ATI-2173, to be a backbone of a once-daily curative regimen for chronic hepatitis B. ATI-2173 is a novel, orally administered, liver-targeted Active Site Polymerase Inhibitor Nucleotide (ASPIN) that can shut down HBV polymerase activity and viral replication.

The financing was led by Soleus Capital with participation from new major investors RA Capital Management, Adage Capital Management LP, Pontifax and Aisling Capital as well as other healthcare focused funds, Altium Capital, Amzak Health, Granite Point Capital Management, LP, and LifeSci Venture Partners and participation from all of the original Series A investors including Lumira Ventures, CAM Capital, Delos Capital, Domain Associates and Sixty Degree Capital. David Canner, Partner at Soleus Capital and Iyona Rajkomar, MBBS, CFA, Partner at Pontifax, are joining the Board of Directors.

“ATI-2173 has already demonstrated potent on-treatment and durable off-treatment effects in our Phase 1b study in patients with chronic hepatitis B,” said Greg Mayes, Chief Executive Officer of Antios. “Those results will be presented at an upcoming major medical conference. With this financing we are now well positioned to continue to highlight how ATI-2173 may become the backbone of a curative regimen for HBV which remains a significant unmet global public health need. We look forward to working with new and existing investors to advance ATI-2173 forward in development.”

Guy Levy, Chief Investment Officer of Soleus Capital said, “Despite significant progress in recent years, HBV remains an area of high unmet medical need. Given the mechanistic rationale and impressive early data, we believe ATI-2173 could play an essential role in developing curative regimens for the millions of people suffering from chronic HBV infection. We are excited to partner with the experienced team at Antios to help bring this therapy to patients.”

About ATI-2173

ATI-2173 is a novel, orally administered, liver-targeted Active Site Polymerase Inhibitor Nucleotide (ASPIN) molecule designed to deliver the 5’-monophosphate of clevudine to the liver. This L-nucleoside’s active 5’-triphosphate has unique antiviral properties as a non-competitive, non-chain terminating HBV polymerase inhibitor that distorts the active site of HBV polymerase resulting in potent HBV antiviral activity and extended off-treatment suppression of HBV DNA. ATI-2173 targets the liver, delivering high levels of the unique 5’- triphosphate while limiting systemic exposure to the parent L-nucleoside. ATI-2173 has the potential to become an integral part of a curative combination regimen for chronic hepatitis B.

About Antios Therapeutics Inc.

Antios Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure viral diseases. Antios is currently developing ATI-2173, aiming to provide chronic hepatitis B infected patients with a curative combination regimen.

