Harsco Corporation Announces Timing of First Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- CAMP HILL, Pa., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2021 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 prior to NYSE market open via newswire distribution and a posting on the company website at www.harsco.com. The Company will also host a quarterly conference call and webcast that morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.







Conference Call and Webcast Details for Investors and Financial Analysts

What: Harsco Corporation First Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in (US): (877) 783-8494

Dial-in (International): (614) 999-1829

Conference ID: 7159057

Listen-Only Mode and Archived Webcast: www.harsco.com





About Harsco Corporation



Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.