MEDIA AVAILABILITY: Canada’s unions respond to Federal Budget 2021

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLC President Hassan Yussuff and CLC Executive Vice-President Larry Rousseau will be available to comment once the federal budget has been tabled on April 19th. Mr. Yussuff will provide comment in English and Mr. Rousseau will provide comment in French.

Canada’s unions have released their pre-budget submission outlining the top federal budget priorities for workers and their families.

Among the top priorities for Canada’s unions are:

  • fully containing the public health crisis and implementing national pharmacare;
  • investing in the care economy; and
  • getting Canadians back to work and fully-employed in safe, decently-paid, productive and sustainable jobs.
  When:  4:15 pm, Monday, April 19, 2021
  Who: Hassan Yussuff, CLC President
    Larry Rousseau, CLC Executive Vice-President

For more information and to set up an interview, please contact:

Chantal St-Denis
CLC Communications
613-355-1962
Email: cstdenis@clcctc.ca 


