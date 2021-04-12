BodyGuardz Wins 2021 Red Dot Award for Podium AirPods Case

/EIN News/ -- LEHI, Utah, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz , a leader in device protection products, today announced it has been awarded its first ever Red Dot Award in the Mobile and Tablet Accessories Category for Podium, its new eco-friendly and protective case for Apple AirPods.



The Red Dot Award is an international design competition for product design, communication design, and design concepts. The judging panel of 50 international experts test and evaluate the year’s best products that excel in functionality and are aesthetically appealing, smart, durable, self-explanatory, ecological, and innovative, while standing out in design quality.

“Bodyguardz is focused on creating beautifully designed, sustainable products that are also highly functional, protecting your most important devices against day-to-day wear and tear. Receiving this award is the validation we’ve been working towards for the last few years as we’ve introduced new products to the market,” Hunter Hofstrand, an industrial designer with Bodyguardz said. “This is our first foray into protection products for AirPods, and we set out to create something that’s as premium as it is sustainable. We’re delighted to see it so well received by the community.”

The Podium AirPods case celebrates both form and function, designed to provide protection in a sleek and eco-friendly design. The top of the case is made from solid walnut, featuring a rotating latch (patent pending), made from recycled aluminum to lock the lid and keep earbuds safe while allowing easy access. The bottom of the case is made from a black colored bioplastic and the lanyard is made from Repreve. Unlike a regular Airpod case, the bottom is flat so the case can stand up on its own.

The Podium Airpod Case is set to launch in June and will be available in a black and walnut color scheme later this year on the Bodyguardz website and select stores for $44.95.

For more information on BodyGuardz, visit www.bodyguardz.com .

About BodyGuardz

BodyGuardz is committed to offering top-quality products and services at competitive prices. The company prides itself on providing products, services, and delivery that customers notice as a step above the rest. BodyGuardz designs reliable protection for a life worth living that keeps up with today’s active lifestyles. Learn more by visiting www.bodyguardz.com.

About Parent Company BGZ Brands

BGZ brands’ mission is “to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality.” Formerly known as BodyGuardz, BGZ brands has become the powerhouse parent company of three distinct consumer electronic accessory brands—BodyGuardz, a leading device protection company; Lander, expedition-inspired accessories for the explorer in all of us; and MOXYO, modern accessories for you. For more information, visit BGZ brands.