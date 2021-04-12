Empire Communities Hires New Division President in Central Texas

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Texas, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately held homebuilders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Terry Shuffler as new Division President in Central Texas.

Having spent over 25 years of his career in the homebuilding industry, Terry has an intimate knowledge of all facets of the business with roles in his early years as Construction Manager, Builder and Director of Production. The majority of his career has been with Trendmaker Homes where he most recently held the position of VP Operations overseeing Construction, Customer Care and Architecture. Previously, for almost 5 years, he led the start-up of Trendmaker’s Austin division, as VP General Manager.

Terry’s many years in the Austin homebuilding market provided him with the opportunity to continue to hone his leadership skills and grow a team, negotiating over 1,000 lots and record profitability in his 3rd year in a new market with unprecedented closings. We are confident that with these solid skills and deep knowledge of central Texas, Terry will be a strong leader and will have a smooth transition to the Empire team. “As we move through 2021 and into the future our goal is to continue our aggressive growth strategy into new markets,” says James Miller, Regional President of Empire’s Texas Homebuilding Division. “There is no doubt that with Terry’s background and experience we will continue to set unprecedented records in achieving both our sales and closing goals.”

Terry graduated with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington and has remained active in the industry as a GHBA Board Member and numerous years supporting both Houston and Austin HomeAid. He has also been a guest lecturer at the University of Houston and Texas State University.

EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Empire Communities is a residential homebuilder involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating 27 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 28,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest privately held homebuilders in North America with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario and the Southern United States.

