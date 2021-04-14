Patient Handling Equipment Market Trends, Strategies & Opportunities In The Patient Handling Equipment Market 2021-2030

Patient Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Patient Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the patient handling equipment market is expected $23.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%. Increasing geriatric population profile of most countries contribute to the growth of the patient handling equipment market.

The patient handling equipment market consists of sales of patient handling equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture patient handling equipment. They are used for specific lifting, transfer and movement of patients. Patient handling equipment is an assistive device that helps home care and hospital settings for transferring patients between chairs, beds, and other places.

Trends In The Global Patient Handling Equipment Market

Mergers and Acquisitions are aimed at strengthening global position in the moving and handling equipment industry as well as manufacturer of air-assisted patient handling technologies.

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Segments:

The global patient handling equipment market is further segmented based on product type, care type, end user, type of end user and geography.

By Product Type: Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Medical Beds, Patient Transfer Equipment, Others.

By Care Type: Critical Care, Fall Prevention, Bariatric Care, Wound Care, Others.

By End-User: Homecare, Hospitals, Others.

By Type Of End-User: Biopharmaceutical And Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes.

By Geography: The global patient handling equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Patient Handling Equipment Market Organizations Covered: ArjoHuntleigh Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corporation, Stryker Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

