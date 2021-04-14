Global Utilities Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Utilities Market 2021-2030

Utilities Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Utilities Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Utilities Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the utilities market is expected to reach $5.99 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. The rapid growth in investments in renewable power generation capacities is expected to drive the utilities market during the forecast period.

The utilities market consists of sales of electric power, natural gas, steam supply, water supply, and sewage removal services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide electric power, natural gas, steam supply, water supply, and sewage removal services. The market excludes waste management and remediation services which collect, treat, and dispose of waste materials, but do not use sewer systems or sewage treatment facilities. The utilities market is segmented into water and sewage, natural gas distribution and electric power generation, transmission, and distribution.

Trends In The Global Utilities Market

Digital technologies are increasingly making their way into power generation, transmission and distribution industry to enhance productivity, efficiency and safety associated with power plants. Digital technologies such as smart grids, sensors and smart meters provide the company and the customer, with more accurate and real-time account of power usage. These technologies help to improve productivity, efficiency, safety, compliance and reliability in power generation and distribution. This results in better asset management, planning, execution, and faster level of service with higher customer satisfaction.

Global Utilities Market Segments:

The global utilities market is further segmented based on type, distribution channel, nature and geography.

By Type: Water And Sewage, Natural Gas Distribution, Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution.

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others.

By Nature: Organic, Conventional.

Subsegments Covered: Water Supply & Irrigation Systems, Sewage Treatment Facilities, Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply, Industrial And Commercial Natural Gas Distribution, Household Natural Gas Distribution, Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution, Power Generation.

By Geography: The global utilities market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global utilities market, accounting for 41% of the market.

Utilities Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides utilities global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the utilities global market, utilities global market share, utilities global market players, utilities global market segments and geographies, utilities market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The utilities global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country, Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Utilities Market Organizations Covered: Électricité de France, Enel, Engie, Iberdrola, Exelon.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

