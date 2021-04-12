R4G Launches Get a Kickass Tech Job and Earn Social Club Membership Travel2Party
Submit Your Resume to Land Kickass Tech Job & Earn Travel2Party Membership Too!
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact and will reward tech candidates placed with kickass rewards to party in Vegas.
Tech candidates that submit resume directly to Recruiting for Good and complete 90 days of employment on either a contract or fulltime position; earn social club membership Travel2Party.
Members enjoy exclusive Vegas weekend rewards; including 3-night stay at the funnest hotel (Reward is for 1st; 10 tech candidates who land a job after May 1st, 2021 and complete 90 days of employment).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Tech candidates who we place in kickass jobs, allow us to generate more proceeds for GOOD; in turn, we gift them fun travel to party in Vegas....'And Never Pay for a Good Time Again!"
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We generate proceeds to fund; 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com
We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls, enjoy real life work experiences, and meet like-minded girls. Program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
