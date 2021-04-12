Organic Bakery Products Market Grows With Increasing Consumer Health Consciousness

Organic Bakery Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Increasing consumer preferences towards healthy ingredients is a major driver for the organic bakery ingredients market. The growing urbanization is leading to hectic lifestyles and unhealthy eating options, which has resulted in lifestyle disorders and deterioration of health of the consumers. Therefore, changing consumer preference is forcing manufacturers to switch to the use of organic ingredients such as organic baking powder, gluten-free powder, and aluminium-free baking powder. Moreover, the rising disposable income of the population is expected to contribute to the higher demand for organic bakery products in the near future. According to Trading Economics, the disposable personal income in India increased to USD 2,971,770 million in 2019 from USD 2,964,090 million in 2018.

The organic bakery products market covered in this report is segmented by product type into bread & rolls, savory snacks, cakes & pastries, cookies & biscuits, others. It is also segmented by distribution channel into wholesalers/ distributors/ direct, supermarkets/ hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retailers, other retail formats and by category into gluten-free, sugar-free, low-calories.

The global organic bakery products market is expected grow from $9.42 billion in 2020 to $9.91 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The organic bakery products manufacturing market is expected to reach $12.57 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. The countries covered in the organic bakery products manufacturing market report with organic bakery products market shares are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the organic bakery products industry are Flower Foods, Inc., Hain Celestial Group (Rudi's Bakery), Manna Organics LLC, Toufayan Bakery, Inc, Mestemacher GmbH, United States Bakery, Alvarado Street Bakery, Flowers Food, Natures Bakery Cooperative, and New Horizon Foods Inc.

