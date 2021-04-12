Demand For Wireless Fitness Devices Drives Growth In The Smart Wearables Industry

Smart Wearables Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The increasing demand for wireless sports and fitness devices is projected to drive the smart wearables market. There is a rapid growth in the use of smart devices such as smartwatches among cyclists, runners, gym-goers, swimmers, and athletes to track the calories burnt, hourly activity, stationary time, and activity time. For instance, in September 2019, Garmin, a US-based technology company, launched the Garmin Vivo active 4, a smartwatch that is featured with a fitness tracker to track every move of the human body. Therefore, the demand for smart and wireless fitness devices is expected to propel the consumer smart wearables market.

The smart wearables market consists of sales of smart wearable devices and related services for tracking vital pieces of data related to the health and fitness of the human body. Smart wearables are any form of an electronic device intended to be worn on the human body.

The smart wearable devices market covered in this report is segmented by devices into smartwatches smart glasses fitness & wellness devices smart clothing others and by application into lifestyle healthcare consumer applications defense fitness & sports enterprise & industrial.

The global smart wearables market is expected grow from $14.93 billion in 2020 to $17.35 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The smart wearable market is expected to reach $30.88 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16%.

Major players in the smart wearables industry are Apple Inc., Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, Nike, Motorola Solutions Inc., Garmin, Jawbone, and Misfit.

Smart Wearables Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart wearables market overview, forecast smart wearables market size and growth for the whole market, smart wearables market segments, and geographies, smart wearables market trends, smart wearables market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

